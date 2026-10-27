Russia Expects Fourth Diesel Tanker to Depart For US

Russia expects a fourth tanker carrying diesel fuel bound for the United States to leave on Wednesday under an agreement reached between Moscow and Washington earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.Speaking on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Novak confirmed that three tankers had already been dispatched, with another shipment scheduled to follow."There are currently three ships. The fourth has not yet departed. We expect it on the 28th," he said.Novak also expressed surprise at opposition among some US politicians to the diesel supply arrangement with Russia."In general, of course, the position of the Democrats is surprising, who speak or even act not in the interests of the residents of the US," he said.Addressing the prospect of renewed energy cooperation with Europe, Novak said Moscow was prepared to restart natural gas deliveries if European countries expressed interest."For our part, we are ready. We have always been reliable suppliers," he said.He added that Russia could redirect its gas exports to alternative destinations if European buyers declined to purchase them, pointing to infrastructure developed in recent years to serve markets experiencing rising consumption and economic growth."If Europe does not buy, we have somewhere to sell our gas. You know that in recent years, we have developed infrastructure for supplies to those countries that are most actively increasing consumption, where the economy is growing. So, Russia has no problems with selling gas in this regard. It is rather Europe’s problem," he said.Turning to China's energy imports, Novak argued that liquefied natural gas costs Beijing more than Russian gas delivered through pipelines."From the point of view of economics, of course, it is much more costly for them today. With a shortage of gas and cheap energy resources, consumers overpay because of the deficit and rising prices, and buy more expensive liquefied natural gas with longer logistics costs and so on," he said.Regarding the future of the Nord Stream pipelines, Novak suggested that Europe could eventually require the infrastructure again, emphasizing the long-term economic advantages of pipeline connections between Russia and European markets."Looking ahead, in principle, the development of pipeline infrastructure that took place from the 1970s and continued in this century is beneficial both to Europe, European countries, and to Russia, because Russia is energy independent and able to ensure the energy security of other countries that do not have their own energy resources, in particular Europe. So, I think that in the long term, strategically, these pipelines are most likely to be in demand," he said.Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced a diesel supply arrangement following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the agreement, Moscow committed to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the United States and international markets.Trump said Russia would provide an additional 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."He also announced plans for another 3 million tons to be delivered "within a short period," depending on the operational condition of Russian diesel refineries.Putin said the additional diesel supplies to the United States and global markets would support the world economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, criticized the arrangement, warning that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports could provide additional funding for Moscow's military campaign.

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