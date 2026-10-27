Pezeshkian Urges Global Energy Suppliers to Challenge US Measures
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged leading energy-producing nations on Tuesday to denounce and “effectively counter” US actions that he said threaten the stability of international energy markets.
Addressing the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, Pezeshkian warned that geopolitical tensions and unilateral policies were creating growing challenges for global energy security.
“Unilateral US sanctions on Iran, as well as restrictions affecting maritime and air access, could have broader consequences for energy markets,” he said.
“Major energy suppliers should condemn and effectively counter measures that threaten the stability of global energy markets,” Pezeshkian added.
He warned that US military involvement in the Gulf could influence energy prices, supply chains and transportation routes, with potential effects reaching markets beyond the region.
Discussing the continuing military conflict involving the United States, Pezeshkian said damage to energy infrastructure and interruptions to transportation could undermine global energy security and affect the broader economy.
He urged GECF members to deepen cooperation to reduce vulnerabilities in energy markets and reinforce the reliability of global supply and demand.
The Iranian president also emphasized the importance of collaboration in energy governance, technical and engineering operations, technological advancement and market management.
“Iran is seeking to expand joint investment across the natural gas value chain, improve efficiency and increase regional and international gas trade,” he said.
Pezeshkian stated that Iran has the capacity to produce approximately 280 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and is willing to take a greater part in joint investment initiatives, gas trading and international efforts to improve energy security.
He added that Tehran was prepared to broaden partnerships with foreign investors in both upstream and downstream natural gas projects.
The GECF serves as a cooperation platform for major natural gas-producing countries, bringing members together to discuss developments affecting international gas markets.
Pezeshkian is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this week.
Addressing the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, Pezeshkian warned that geopolitical tensions and unilateral policies were creating growing challenges for global energy security.
“Unilateral US sanctions on Iran, as well as restrictions affecting maritime and air access, could have broader consequences for energy markets,” he said.
“Major energy suppliers should condemn and effectively counter measures that threaten the stability of global energy markets,” Pezeshkian added.
He warned that US military involvement in the Gulf could influence energy prices, supply chains and transportation routes, with potential effects reaching markets beyond the region.
Discussing the continuing military conflict involving the United States, Pezeshkian said damage to energy infrastructure and interruptions to transportation could undermine global energy security and affect the broader economy.
He urged GECF members to deepen cooperation to reduce vulnerabilities in energy markets and reinforce the reliability of global supply and demand.
The Iranian president also emphasized the importance of collaboration in energy governance, technical and engineering operations, technological advancement and market management.
“Iran is seeking to expand joint investment across the natural gas value chain, improve efficiency and increase regional and international gas trade,” he said.
Pezeshkian stated that Iran has the capacity to produce approximately 280 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and is willing to take a greater part in joint investment initiatives, gas trading and international efforts to improve energy security.
He added that Tehran was prepared to broaden partnerships with foreign investors in both upstream and downstream natural gas projects.
The GECF serves as a cooperation platform for major natural gas-producing countries, bringing members together to discuss developments affecting international gas markets.
Pezeshkian is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment