Azerbaijan Bolsters Human-Centered Approach In CICA Deputy Sec-Gen
According to her, within the framework of the 7th CICA Summit held in Baku, member states demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening trust, cooperation, and stability in Asia.
"The Baku Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the Summit, and the states reaffirmed their commitments in this regard. The organization's security strategy is based on the premise that peace and stability can be achieved not merely through military agreements, but through a comprehensive approach and mutual understanding among peoples. In this context, cultural dialogue and the human dimension play a central role in CICA's activities," she noted.
Ling added that long-term peace and sustainable security are rooted in mutual understanding among peoples.
"Therefore, cultural dialogue can play a vital role in this process and make a significant contribution to strengthening understanding and trust among nations," she emphasized.
The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."
The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.
The forum's program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.
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