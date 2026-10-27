Salesloft Advances Agentic Revenue Vision With New AI Capabilities For Sales Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New innovations bring AI-driven workflows, actionable analytics and real-time sales guidance into the revenue process, helping sellers turn customer intelligence into action

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesloft, the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today announced new AI capabilities that bring its vision for the agentic era of revenue management to life. Building on the agentic revenue vision introduced in September, the innovations span agentic sales workflows, AI analytics, automated meeting preparation and real-time conversation intelligence, advancing Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System by bringing people and AI agents together to turn customer intelligence into coordinated action.

The announcement marks a shift in sales execution: from AI that generates insights or automates individual tasks to AI that helps teams act on intelligence as opportunities evolve. By connecting revenue signals, AI-driven workflows and human decision-making, Salesloft is building technology that moves sellers beyond tactical, point-in-time conversations toward more strategic customer engagement informed in real time by insights from across every customer touchpoint.

Salesloft's 2026 Revenue Benchmark reveals how far revenue teams still have to go in turning AI adoption into meaningful execution. All 500 U.S. sales and revenue leaders surveyed reported using AI somewhere in the revenue process, but only 20.6% reported production deployments with measurable outcomes. Just 31.8% said they could instantly diagnose why a deal had stalled. The challenge is no longer simply adopting AI. It's putting intelligence to work early enough to change what happens next.

“Salespeople build relationships, earn trust and close deals, and AI should make them even better at it,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Salesloft.“For the past few years, revenue teams have added AI to the way they already work, making individual steps faster. But the bigger opportunity is to make the workflow itself agentic, not just the tasks inside it. This requires an AI platform that understands the full revenue process and helps sellers take the right action at every stage. We introduced that vision in September, and now we're bringing it to life.”

Agentic Playbook connects pipeline signals to sales execution

At the center of the announcement is Agentic Playbook, an orchestration engine designed to coordinate sellers and AI agents around shared sales objectives. Instead of requiring revenue operations teams to manually construct complex workflows for every scenario, Agentic Playbook uses AI to define and refine sales plays in natural language, allowing strategies to adapt as customer and deal conditions change.

AI agents respond to revenue signals, pipeline risks and user-defined instructions to identify opportunities for action, recommend next steps and initiate multi-agent workflows. This enables teams to automate pipeline generation across long-tail accounts, re-engage previously inactive accounts showing high buyer intent signals and change the trajectory of deals before opportunities are lost, rather than simply diagnose what went wrong afterward. Revenue operations teams set the objectives, guardrails and level of autonomy for each play, including when human review is required, keeping sellers and revenue leaders in control of critical decisions.

Agentic Playbook is designed to support a range of sales motions, from identifying pipeline gaps and generating personalized prospecting outreach to orchestrating internal collaboration across account and deal teams and addressing stalled opportunities with recommended next-best actions. These applications demonstrate how AI-driven workflows can help teams adjust their approach as customer and deal conditions change.

Supporting this orchestration is Salesloft's Context Engine, a multi-layer intelligence system that brings together customer and deal context, including sales models, sales methodologies, competitive playbooks and past performance, to inform both sellers and AI agents. By grounding workflows in an organization's sales strategies and historical results, Context Engine helps teams apply relevant intelligence to guide their decisions and actions. Context Engine identifies winning patterns and learns from outcomes over time, helping sellers and AI agents continuously improve their approach.

Together, these capabilities lay the foundation for a more adaptive way of selling, where people and AI agents respond to signals, adjust their approach as conditions change and coordinate the work needed to influence outcomes.

AI analytics and real-time sales guidance bring intelligence into every conversation

Alongside Agentic Playbook, Salesloft is introducing capabilities that change how sellers prepare for customer conversations, respond in the moment and understand what drives results.



AI analytics: Ask Salesloft uses AI to help sales leaders and revenue operations teams build custom reports on demand, identify performance trends and uncover deeper insights into revenue performance. Users can ask questions about reports and charts in natural language, modify reports and build custom views simply by describing what they need. New drill-down analytics lets teams explore performance from high-level metrics down to individual seller actions and contact interactions, helping them pinpoint what's driving results and where to intervene.

Meeting agent: AI takes on the legwork of meeting preparation autonomously, reviewing account history, past conversations, opportunity notes and relevant research to create automated sales meeting briefs tailored to upcoming customer conversations. By assembling the context that matters before a call, the meeting agent helps sellers and account teams walk into customer meetings informed, aligned and ready to engage as experts. Real-time battlecards in Zoom: Brings AI-powered coaching into the conversation itself. As AI listens to live customer meetings in Zoom, it can recognize buyer objections, competitor mentions and critical topics, surfacing relevant talking points, competitive insights and recommended responses that sellers can use during the conversation. Instead of waiting until after the call to learn what they could have said differently, sellers can respond with greater confidence in the moment.



“Great sales execution depends on understanding the customer, knowing what matters and taking the right action at the right time,” said Kylie Fuentes, Chief Product Officer of Salesloft.“We're building these capabilities to change what sellers can accomplish in the moments that matter. When AI agents can bring together customer context, anticipate what teams need and help them act as conditions change, sellers can move beyond reacting to individual conversations and start shaping what happens next. That's the shift from AI that assists with tasks to AI that works alongside people to drive better execution.”

Agentic Playbook, AI analytics and the new meeting preparation capabilities are entering early access, giving customers an opportunity to experience these innovations as Salesloft brings its agentic revenue vision to market.

Learn more at the November 4 virtual summit

Salesloft will showcase its agentic revenue vision and new AI capabilities at the Behind Every Win virtual summit on November 4. The event will explore how Salesloft is bringing AI-driven execution, customer context and human expertise together to change how revenue teams work. Register for the Behind Every Win virtual summit.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the revenue orchestration platform that closes the gap between what revenue teams know and what they do next. Powered by agentic AI, Salesloft's Predictive Revenue System connects live signals from buyer engagement, conversations, deals, and forecast data, turning intelligence into clear, prioritized action. Trusted by more than 4,000 organizations including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Salesloft helps revenue teams move from guesswork to confidence, quarter after quarter.

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