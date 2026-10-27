Le Vian Reimagines Georgian Romance In New Exclusive Collection Launching With Jared Jewelers This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available late October, the new collection draws inspiration from Georgian-era candlelit jewels through distinctive buttercup settings, natural diamonds and modern fine jewelry design

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian®, the iconic heritage fine jewelry house renowned for innovation in natural color diamonds and gemstones, announces the launch of its new Georgian Chocolate & Nude DiamondsTM Collection exclusively with Jared Jewelers this Fall, reimagining vintage jewelry traditions through distinctive craftsmanship and modern fine jewelry design.

Inspired by the romance of Georgian-era candlelit jewels, the collection revisits a time when jewelry was designed to capture and reflect the warmth of natural light. Its signature buttercup-inspired setting rises in polished Honey GoldTM around each warm-toned natural diamond, finishing in eight rounded, cylindrical prongs reminiscent of tiny columns. Together, these details create a sculptural, crown-like frame that catches and reflects light, bringing fresh dimension to an elevated classic.

Le Vian CEO Eddie Le Vian explains,“We wanted to bring back the romance of a jewel that seems to glow from within. In the Georgian era, the setting was part of the magic: gold gathered the light, and the hand of the maker remained visible.”

The Georgian Collection features Le Vian's signature Chocolate Diamonds® and Nude DiamondsTM set in Honey GoldTM, with select designs incorporating Chocolate Ombré®. The assortment reimagines classic fine jewelry silhouettes through distinctive Georgian-inspired settings, including solitaire and three-stone rings, anniversary bands, tennis bracelets and necklaces, smile necklaces, and drop and stud earrings. Each design highlights the natural beauty and warmth of the diamonds, while sculptural gold detailing offers a distinctive perspective from every angle. Additional styles featuring natural gemstones, including Chocolate Quartz, Green Apple Peridot and Grape Amethyst, introduce unexpected color to the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

“The exclusive Georgian Collection is a beautiful representation of our shared passion for craftsmanship, innovation, and storytelling,” shares Claudia Cividino, President of Jared Jewelers and Diamonds Direct.“At a time when warm-toned diamonds are resonating strongly with consumers, this collection reimagines the romance and artistry of historic Georgian jewelry through natural diamonds, distinctive settings, and modern silhouettes. By blending the beauty of Georgian craftsmanship with contemporary styling, Le Vian has created something that feels both timeless and remarkably relevant today. This exclusive launch reflects Jared's commitment to offering differentiated fine jewelry experiences and bringing our customers unique collections they can't find anywhere else.”

Le Vian's new Georgian Collection is part of the brand's larger focus on vintage-inspired styles as a defining trend in 2027, as well as its broader 2027 Legacy Trend Prediction, Authenticity. As consumers increasingly gravitate toward natural materials, individuality and emotionally meaningful design, Le Vian sees renewed appreciation for historic silhouettes, distinctive craftsmanship and jewelry that celebrates the human touch. The Georgian Collection reflects this movement, offering designs that feel antique in spirit yet distinctly modern.

Eddie Le Vian adds,“The more perfectly our world can reproduce things, the more valuable character becomes. We believe a jewel with warmth, craftsmanship and its own point of view will become tomorrow's vintage.”

The broader Le Vian Georgian Collection features 10 exclusive in-store styles at Jared Jewelers, retailing from $1,995 to $28,000, with 11 additional designs available exclusively online. The assortment celebrates the romance of historic jewelry, natural diamonds and gemstones, and modern sophistication, bringing timeless design influences into the present.

The Le Vian Georgian Collection will be available exclusively at Jared beginning late October 2026. For more information, please visit Levian.com or Jared.com.

Press Contact:

Krupp Group (for Le Vian)

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ABOUT LE VIAN

Le Vian® is a family-owned fine jewelry house whose heritage dating back to 1500 includes the LeVian family's guardianship of the Royal Jewels of Persia in 1746. A leading U.S. jewelry brand since 1950 and known as a global color authority in fine jewelry, Le Vian guarantees its designs to contain only natural, genuine, and gem-quality gems and diamonds. Known for turning natural color into collectible jewelry, Le Vian created the Chocolate Diamonds® category and has been an A-list Red Carpet favorite for 26 years without ever paying or gifting celebrities to wear its jewelry. Giving back is part of the Le Vian culture, with its Board mandating that 10 to 20% of pre-tax profits be donated to charity each year.

ABOUT JARED JEWELERS

Jared Jewelers is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Jared is redefining how luxury is felt and expressed, through unique and memorable customer experiences and an array of on-trend, high-quality 18K gold and diamond fine jewelry fashion. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok.

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CONTACT: Alexa Berengier Krupp Group (for Le Vian) 8454995907...