New Crisis Text Line Report, Funded By Nike, Finds Youth In Crisis Rely On Sports And Movement To Cope

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of crisis conversations shows young people turn to sports and physical activity as an accessible, life-affirming complement to their mental health care practices

New York, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a global nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today released“Sports as a Coping Strategy for Youth in Crisis,” a first-of-its-kind analysis of how young people use sports and movement to cope with crisis, researched and produced with funding support from Nike.

“In our conversations, our volunteer Crisis Counselors often hear sports and movement come up as something that feels doable and within reach, even in a crisis,” said Tracy Costigan, Ph.D., Vice President of Impact Evaluation & Storytelling at Crisis Text Line.“For many young people, going for a run or getting on a team isn't a replacement for therapy, but it can be a first, accessible step toward feeling okay again and something they can turn to on their own, especially if they don't have easy access to traditional mental health support.”

Drawing on de-identified crisis conversations from 2022 to 2024, Crisis Text Line's Research & Impact team identified conversations in which texters discussed sports, exercise, walking or spending time outdoors as a way to cope. Among texters under 18, sports ranked as the third most-mentioned coping resource, ahead of mental health services, behind only social connection and making art.

“At Nike, we know that play and sport c an be transformative for youth, helping young people find belonging, connection and a place where they can have fun and show up for themselves and for each other. This is especially important for young people navigating crises or experiencing trauma,” said Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP and Chief Impact Officer at Nike.“A great coach is critical to that experience, because they can create a safe space where every young person feels seen and represented. That's why, in partnership with community organizations, experts like Crisis Text Line, athletes, coaches and our employees around the world, we're working to create a future of youth sport where all youth have access to play and sport, and coaches have the tools and training they need to support them.”

Nike's funding of this report, which highlights the important role sports and movement play in supporting youth in crisis, is a continuation of their commitment to support the mental health of athletes of all ages. In 2021, Nike and Crisis Text Line partnered to bring mental health to the forefront of conversations with athletes through a podcast called,“No Off-Season.”

In addition, Nike partners with the Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport (CHJS) to train staff and coaches in trauma-informed inclusive coaching and to bring healing-centered sport to organizations around the world. Nike's Coaching Hub also provides several coach training tools that anyone can access for free.

“Sports as a Coping Strategy for Youth in Crisis” key findings from the report include:



Sports and movement are a top coping resource for youth. 16% of young people mentioned sports, walking or outdoor activity as a way to cope at least once, most often alongside conversations about anxiety, stress, relationships, depression, suicide or self-harm.

Team sports are often mentioned alongside other coping strategies. In 27% of conversations where young people discussed sports, they also referenced social connection; 25% also mentioned making art.

Among conversations where young people cited sports as a coping strategy, the most commonly mentioned activities were working out/going to the gym, volleyball, basketball, running and skateboarding. Young texters who turn to sports are navigating real distress. Among texters under 18, those who mentioned sports discussed anxiety and stress (38.2%), depression (37.3%) and isolation or loneliness (23.6%) more often than the Crisis Text Line average, underscoring how directly tied movement is to managing a crisis in the moment.

While sports are not a substitute for professional mental health support, they are a critically important complement to it, particularly for young people, including young men and youth in rural areas, who are often outside the reach of traditional care.

The full report is available here. For more information, please visit .

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line's 125,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. In 2025, Crisis Text Line expanded its global reach by joining forces with Aquí Estoy, a nonprofit organization serving people in need across 20 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean.To be connected to a live, trained, nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web cha. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedi, Instagra and Faceboo. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. At Nike, we know that play and sport are transformative for youth. Active kids are healthier, happier and more likely to succeed in life. But globally, only 1 in 5 kids gets the physical activity they need to thrive, with girls and youth from underserved communities moving the least. That's why Nike is creating the future of youth sport - by inviting all kids in and making play more accessible, fun and inclusive. We're teaming up with community organizations, athletes, experts and our employees around the world to engage more kids in sport. And because seeing is believing, we're committed to increasing opportunities and representation for girls, in particular, so they can fully see themselves in sport. We do this by making it easier for all kids to participate, shifting perceptions about what sport looks like (so more youth are invited in and off the sidelines), and empowering coaches with the training and tools they need to create more positive, inclusive experiences. Together, we're changing the game for everyone. Learn more about our Social & Community Impact work as part of Nike's Mission to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world. (*If you have a body, you are an athlete.)





CONTACT: Vanessa Showalter Crisis Text Line 949-748-0542...