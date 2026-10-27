Cloudera Launches Cloudera Blueprints, Bringing NVIDIA Agent Toolkit To Enterprise Data Anywhere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ready-to-deploy AI solutions help enterprises accelerate the journey from prototype to production with built-in data management, security, and governance across cloud, data centers, and the edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced the launch of Cloudera Blueprints, a new portfolio of ready-to-deploy AI solutions designed to help enterprises accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications using their own data. Building on its existing Accelerators for ML Projects (AMPs), the expanded portfolio introduces NVIDIA AI Blueprints, built with NVIDIA Agent Toolkit on Cloudera, combining NVIDIA's reference AI workflows with Cloudera's enterprise data management, security, and governance capabilities to help organizations move AI use cases from proof of concept to production.

As enterprises scale AI, accessing, preparing, and governing the data needed for production applications remains a challenge. This is especially true in regulated industries such as the financial or public sector, where sensitive data spans multiple environments and cannot easily or securely be moved. While AI reference workflows can accelerate initial development, integrating these applications with enterprise data and meeting production requirements involves significant work.

Cloudera Blueprints address these challenges with preconfigured AI solutions that run directly on Cloudera AI, connecting proven AI workflows with enterprise data and infrastructure. Organizations can build and deploy applications on the same platform across public clouds, on-premises data centers, and the edge, bringing AI directly to their data while maintaining consistent security, governance, and control.

“Enterprises are eager to move beyond AI experimentation, but turning promising prototypes into production-ready applications remains a challenge, particularly when data is spread across complex environments,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera.“With Cloudera Blueprints, we're closing that gap by combining proven AI workflows from NVIDIA with the data management, security, and governance capabilities enterprises need to deploy AI at scale. By bringing AI directly to their data, wherever it resides, we're helping organizations accelerate time to value and turn AI innovation into real business impact.”

Accelerating AI Innovation Across Industries

Cloudera Blueprints will soon leverage NVIDIA AI Blueprints on Cloudera, targeting high-value AI applications across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and other industries:



Build Your Own Transaction Foundation Model: Help financial institutions develop transaction-based foundation models to improve fraud detection, risk assessment, and personalized customer experiences.

Ambient Healthcare Agents: Automate clinical documentation by transforming patient-provider conversations into structured clinical notes, while supporting patient intake, scheduling, and inquiries.

Telecom Network Configuration Planning Agents: Help telecommunications providers optimize network performance with AI agents that recommend, apply, and validate radio access network configurations using historical and real-time data. Synthetic Video Detection: Support organizations in identifying AI-generated video content to strengthen digital trust, identity verification, and fraud prevention.



Additional NVIDIA AI Blueprints will be incorporated into the Cloudera Blueprints portfolio based on evolving industry requirements and customer demand.

Bringing NVIDIA-Accelerated AI to Enterprise Data Anywhere

Cloudera Blueprints extend NVIDIA's AI reference workflows with the enterprise capabilities required to deploy and scale AI applications in real-world environments. By combining Cloudera's hybrid data and AI platform with NVIDIA-accelerated computing, organizations benefit from:



A faster path from prototype to production: Ready-to-deploy solutions simplify production deployment by integrating AI workflows with data ingestion, data engineering, security, and governance.

AI wherever enterprise data resides: Deploy AI applications across public cloud, on-premises data centers, and the edge without requiring sensitive or regulated data to be relocated, while maintaining consistent governance, lineage, and security.

End-to-end NVIDIA acceleration: Leverage NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Nemotron models through Cloudera AI Inference, alongside NVIDIA cuDF for Apache Spark in Cloudera Data Engineering to accelerate workloads from data preparation through inference. Flexibility through open standards: Maintain choice across AI models, infrastructure, and deployment environments through an open-source foundation while reducing vendor lock-in.



“NVIDIA and Cloudera share a commitment to helping enterprises accelerate AI adoption and realize the full value of their investments,” said Pat Lee, Vice President, Strategic Enterprise Partnerships, NVIDIA.“By combining NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI software stack with Cloudera's hybrid data platform, we're making it easier for organizations to deploy AI wherever their data resides, whether in the cloud, on premises, or at the edge.”

The introduction of Cloudera Blueprints further expands Cloudera and NVIDIA's ongoing collaboration to help enterprises operationalize AI at scale. By combining NVIDIA's AI innovation with Cloudera's ability to securely manage and access data across hybrid environments, the companies are helping organizations accelerate time to value and turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

Cloudera Blueprints will be showcased today at EVOLVE 26 New York, Cloudera's annual data and AI conference.

To learn more about how you can accelerate your AI engineering, please visit Cloudera Blueprints .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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