Jetson Expands Its Connected Home Platform With Hot Water And EV Charging To Improve Energy Efficiency And Lower Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jetson Water and Jetson Charge join Jetson Air, bringing three of a home's largest energy loads into one system built to use energy more efficiently

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson Home today launched Jetson Water, a heat pump water heater, and Jetson Charge, a Level 2 EV charger. The products join Jetson Air, the company's heating and cooling system. Homeowners can now run heating, cooling, hot water and EV charging as one connected system, with charging that adjusts to the rest of the home in real time.1

Heating, hot water and EV charging account for the majority of a home's energy use, but they're often bought, installed and managed separately, each with its own installer, app and electrical requirements. Jetson Water and Jetson Charge bring them together. Jetson looks at electrical capacity, handles permits and rebate paperwork, and installs both products with its own technicians. Both connect to the same app homeowners use for Jetson Air. They also work on their own, so homeowners can start with the upgrade they need now, whether that's a failing water heater or a new EV, and add others over time.

“Most people don't think about their homes as a collection of energy systems. They want hot water, a comfortable home and a car that's ready to go,” said Stephen Lake, CEO and co-founder of Jetson Home.“Our job is to make the equipment behind all of that more efficient and easier to live with, and to give homeowners a clear picture of how their home uses energy. Water and Charge are the next step toward a connected home.”

Jetson's software combines whole-home electricity monitoring with controls for heating, cooling, hot water and EV charging in one app. For EV charging, that connection is designed to enable an automatic response to household demand: the charger can adjust its speed as other equipment draws power, helping many homeowners add charging without a panel upgrade.1

Jetson Water



More efficient hot water. Water heating is one of the biggest energy costs in most homes. Jetson Water draws heat from surrounding air, using about 75% less energy than a conventional electric tank. Available in 50-, 65- and 80-gallon sizes.

Control through the Jetson app. Homeowners can check and adjust temperatures, switch operating modes and save energy while away with vacation mode. A simpler replacement. Water heaters are often replaced after they fail, when homeowners need hot water back quickly. Installation typically takes a few hours, with Jetson's licensed technicians handling the work.



Jetson Charge



Charging that adapts to the home. An included whole-home energy monitor tracks electricity use, designed to let Charge adjust charging speed as household demand changes.1

Designed for existing electrical capacity. Can support homes with 100-amp service, helping many homeowners avoid a panel upgrade,1 which can cost thousands of dollars. Compatibility is assessed before installation. Fast charging, managed in the app. Delivers up to 48 amps when hardwired. Homeowners can start, stop and schedule charging in the Jetson app and see the home's electricity use in real time.



Jetson applies eligible rebates upfront to lower purchase costs, and both products offer 10-year coverage through Jetson Care.

Reservations for Jetson Water and Jetson Charge open October 27, 2026, with installations starting in 2027. Learn more at jetsonhome.com.

About Jetson

Jetson is bringing the systems that run a home into the software era, connecting intelligent, all-electric equipment through one platform. By bringing equipment design, manufacturing, software, installation and service under one roof, Jetson lowers upgrade costs and gives homeowners one company accountable for the result. Its flagship product, Jetson Air, delivers year-round heating and cooling with real-time visibility into energy use, indoor air quality and system performance. Operating across the U.S. and Canada, Jetson makes better home technology more accessible, helping homeowners improve comfort, manage energy use and upgrade with confidence.

1Where local code permits.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Brooke Kinney...