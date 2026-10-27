Zerohash Brings Open USD (OUSD) Stablecoin Live Across Its Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure provider, today announced that Open USD (“OUSD”) is now live. The capability is available today to all partners zerohash powers across all products, meaningfully expanding distribution of the stablecoin introduced by Open Standard. OUSD is supported across Base, Ethereum, Solana and Tempo.

This integration reflects zerohash's role as a distribution layer for onchain money. zerohash now offers OUSD as a rail for the partners it powers, which today include industry leaders including Marqeta and Visa Direct.

The announcement extends zerohash's role in providing leading institutions and enterprises with access to a broad range of chains, assets and instruments without taking on the regulatory or operational complexity themselves. For partners, zerohash also provides the interoperability layer between OUSD and other assets and chains. zerohash partners can now:



Leverage zerohash's interoperability layer to move onchain money seamlessly across chains and assets. zerohash provides the interoperability layer between OUSD and more than 15 stablecoins across approximately 25 chains. Seamlessly embed support for OUSD across treasury, account funding, payouts and payins use cases.

“We integrated OUSD because it's a stablecoin built for payments by the networks that already move the world's money,” said Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash.“For our partners, that means they can seamlessly enable OUSD through their existing zerohash integration, without building additional infrastructure, and with full interoperability across the other stablecoins and chains that we support.”

About zerohash

zerohash is a leading onchain infrastructure provider, offering access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Its API, embeddable dev-kits and MCP suite enable innovators to seamlessly launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Support for digital assets and stablecoins, including OUSD, may be subject to regulatory approval in certain jurisdictions, including in New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc, NMLS ID #1699379, is licensed as a money transmitter, and zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please visit .

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