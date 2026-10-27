Digits Launches Multi-Entity: Separate Books, One Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businesses can now run all of their entities from one Digits organization and connect them to Reach Reporting for consolidated reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the world's first AI-native accounting platform, today launched Multi-Entity. Businesses and accounting firms can now manage every legal entity under one organization, with one login, one subscription, and one bill. Each entity keeps its own ledger, close, and tax identity, while the people running the business manage all of them in one place. For consolidated reporting across entities, Digits is partnering with Reach Reporting.

Ambitious businesses use legal entities to separate liability, plan for taxes, bring in investors, and close acquisitions. A real estate operator may hold each property in its own LLC. A founder may run an operating company alongside a holding company. Accounting software built around compliance treats each of those entities as a separate customer, with its own account, subscription, and bill. As a result, multi-entity businesses face two poor options. They can keep separate files for every entity and stitch the group together by hand, or they can move to an enterprise suite priced for a much larger company. For accounting firms, one client relationship becomes a set of disconnected accounts.

“A legal entity is a structure a founder chooses. It isn't the business itself,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits.“Adding entities is one of the most common reasons businesses outgrow small business accounting software, because those tools only understand the structure. We built Multi-Entity so every entity keeps the separate books that compliance requires, while owners and their accountants run the whole thing as one business.”

Digits built Multi-Entity from the ground up for a wide range of structures. These include real estate operators with an LLC for each property, holdco/opco setups, SPVs, family offices and high-net-worth households managing several vehicles, finance teams that want per-entity reconciliation, and founders adding a second entity who don't want to adopt a platform they'll outgrow.

Highlights of Digits Multi-Entity:



One organization, every entity: Businesses can add multiple entities to a single organization, and firms can add multiple entities to a single client, all under one subscription and payment method.

Separate books for each entity: Every entity keeps its own ledger, transactions, close, and tax identity, and users switch between entities without switching accounts.

A grouped view for accounting firms: A client that operates through several entities appears as one client on the firm dashboard, and firms can add entities to a client directly.

The Agentic General LedgerTM (AGL®) for every entity: Transactions are categorized and reconciled continuously, so each entity's books stay current as activity comes in. Pricing that scales with the business: Each additional entity on the Essentials plan is free for its first 250 transactions per year, then $35 per month.



To report across entities, Digits has partnered with Reach Reporting, a reporting platform built for accounting firms and finance teams. Customers can connect their Digits entities to Reach for consolidated financial statements, dashboards, budgets, and forecasts, and drill down from group results to any single entity. Because Digits keeps each entity's books continuously categorized and reconciled, Reach works from current financial data, and firms spend less time checking whether the data is ready. Digits is also working with Reach to make it simpler to connect an entire multi-entity organization at once.

“With Digits and Reach together, a client gets one picture of the business,” said Justin Hatch, CEO of Reach Reporting.“Powerful dashboards and sophisticated reporting from Reach pair brilliantly with AI-native accounting from Digits.”

Multi-Entity is available today to Digits customers and accounting firms. To learn more, read the announcement at digits.com/blog/multi-entity/ or visit digits.com.

About Digits

Digits is the world's first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at