Mountain America Credit Union Earns 2026 Gold Well Workplace Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National award recognizes the credit union's commitment to supporting employee health and well-being

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SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has earned the Gold Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Alliance for investing in employee well-being through its internal Thrive program, which supports employees, known internally as team members. Thrive offers preventive health screenings, fitness opportunities, confidential counseling and financial education, supporting physical, emotional, financial and community well-being.

“Taking care of our team members means supporting them as people, not just employees,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“We want team members to feel valued and have the resources to care for themselves and their families while doing their best work. Through Thrive, we provide resources for physical and emotional health, financial wellness and community connection. When our people feel cared for, they can thrive in every part of their lives.”

The gold designation is awarded to organizations that have developed comprehensive wellness strategies and demonstrated measurable results, distinguishing them from the foundational bronze and silver levels. The award is based on the Wellness Alliance's seven benchmarks model, which evaluates leadership commitment, collaboration, data collection, wellness planning, team-member-focused initiatives, supportive workplace environments and program evaluation.

Mountain America's Thrive program reaches approximately 4,000 team members across more than 100 branches in five states, as well as corporate offices and remote locations. The program encourages team members to build healthy habits and connect with one another through Wellable, an interactive platform featuring wellness challenges, personal goal tracking and rewards for participation.

To learn more about the Well Workplace Awards, visit wellnessalliance.org.

To learn more about Mountain America's workplace culture, employee benefits and career opportunities, visit careers.macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Wellness Alliance

The Wellness Alliance unites the strengths of two influential professional associations in the wellness industry, the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) and the National Wellness Institute (NWI). The Wellness Council of Wisconsin (WCWI) formally joined the Wellness Alliance in 2026.

The Wellness Alliance supports wellness for individuals and workplaces through trusted education and certification programs, evidence-informed resources, and networking opportunities, empowering professionals to positively impact well-being. As part of this, the Wellness Alliance is proud to offer the gold-standard Certified Wellness Practitioner (CWP) certification, created to recognize an individual's wellness promotion competence. The Wellness Alliance also produces the Art & Science of Health Promotion Conference and the Annual Wellness Summit. For additional information, visit

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