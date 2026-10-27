Sevii And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Autonomous Defense And Remediation Platform To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powerful Autonomous Cyber Defense Solutions and AI Cyber Warriors Now Available to Government Agencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevii, the leader in Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR), powered by Autonomous AI Cyber Warrior agents, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Sevii's Public Sector distributor, making the company's Autonomous AI-native ADR platform, which powers the largest production deployments of governed Autonomous AI cyber defense, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our ADR platform to the Public Sector market. Carahsoft's strong relationships across Federal, State and Local Government give us a direct path to agencies that need to accelerate their defense and stop adversaries in real time,” said Curt Aubley, CEO and Co-Founder of Sevii.“We're excited about this partnership and what it means for our ability to scale our impact in Government. We look forward to working alongside the Carahsoft team to bring our fully autonomous cyber warriors to the organizations that need it most.”

The cybersecurity operating model is evolving alongside a complex threat environment. As machine-speed attacks and disclosed vulnerabilities continue to grow, Government cybersecurity teams are under increasing pressure to detect and respond to threats faster, creating greater risk of sensitive information being exposed. Sevii's Level 6 ADR system independently reasons, thinks and acts based on its governance system. Sevii also offers fully Autonomous AI Cyber Warrior agents designed to help Federal, State and Local agencies detect, contain and remediate threats in real time and scale in minutes. By autonomizing critical security operations, Sevii helps reduce analyst workloads and strengthen mission-critical environments against adversaries.

Sevii's AI Cyber Warriors operate at machine speed while working across an organization's existing security stack and continuously translating emerging threat intelligence into action. The AI Cyber Warriors run autonomous investigation, hypothesis-driven threat hunting, attack isolation and full remediation in minutes rather than the hours and days traditionally required by security teams.

“Sevii's ADR platform provides a powerful tool to defend against threats without adding further strain to already stretched security teams,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“By bringing autonomous threat detection, investigation and response into existing security environments, Sevii enables agencies to maintain operational readiness against evolving threats. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Sevii are helping Federal, State and Local agencies strengthen their cyber resilience and stay ahead of an increasingly sophisticated adversarial landscape.”

Sevii's ADR platform is now available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or register for a complimentary webinar“AI-Driven Cyber Attacks & Autonomous AI: Lessons Learned from Autonomous AI Security in Production,” taking place on Tuesday, December 8, to learn how autonomous AI capabilities are reshaping the threat landscape and how to leverage autonomous defense while maintaining visibility and control. Learn more about Sevii's solutions here.

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for AI, Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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Sevii's mission is to help Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil. With millions of enterprise assets and identities protected across enterprise, government, and education environments, Sevii's Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform powers the world's largest production deployments of governed Autonomous AI cyber defense. Sevii's autonomous AI Cyber Warriors stop adversaries at machine speed while also continuously transforming emerging threat intelligence into autonomous investigation, hypothesis threat hunting, attack isolation, and full remediation in minutes across existing security stacks. To date, the platform has helped customers save more than $42 million in security operations costs while recovering over 126,000 hours of security operations and engineering time. Sevii enables organizations to confidently defend against modern adversaries with trusted, governed Autonomous Cyber Defense. Contact Sevii today for live demonstrations and a no risk proof of value deployment to help you meet your security goals: