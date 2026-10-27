ATX Networks Previews Visium View: The Right TV Experience for Every Room

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centrally managed in-room display system scales from simple channel control to a full smart display on the TVs properties already have

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATX Networks today introduced VisiumTM View, a fully managed in-room display system that lets hotels, senior living communities and healthcare facilities tailor the TV experience room by room. Properties set what every screen can do from a single console, then change it anytime without sending staff to a single room. Visium View will be shown publicly for the first time at EquipHotel 2026 in Paris ahead of the general availability in mid-2027.

Built around who's in the room

Most in-room video systems give every room the same experience, no matter who's in it. Hotels hosting wedding parties and incentive groups, senior living communities caring for residents with different abilities and hospitals serving different patient needs all deserve better. One-size-fits-all leaves revenue on the table for hotels and leaves residents and patients underserved.

Visium View starts from a simple idea: the right experience depends on who's in the room. An independent senior living resident gets everything unlocked - all channels, the full guide and streaming apps. A resident in memory care gets a calm, distraction-free screen with channel up, channel down and nothing more. A hospital patient sees a lineup suited to the clinical setting. A corporate guest is greeted by a branded welcome screen and the day's agenda.

Every one of those experiences is set and maintained from Visium Manager. No truck rolls. No room visits. No guesswork.

Four experience tiers, same hardware

Visium View covers the full range of in-room experiences, and each room can sit at a different level:



Essential: Channel up, channel down and power. Built for memory care, select patient rooms and anywhere a minimal interface is the right call.

Standard: A curated channel lineup with an interactive program guide. A clean, guided experience for most senior living and healthcare settings.

Enhanced: The full lineup, guide, property branding and welcome content. The modern hotel in-room experience, fully managed. Full: A true smart display with live TV, streaming apps, casting from personal devices, in-room controls and property management system (PMS) integration for personalized guest data and billing.

A full Electronic Program Guide is built in and can be turned on at any tier. It shows what's on now and next across every channel, with easy navigation and branding to match the property.

Turning every room into a revenue opportunity

For hotels and conference venues, per-room control is a direct upsell. When a corporate group books a floor or a wedding party takes a wing, the property can push a fully custom experience to just those rooms. A wedding party sees the full weekend itinerary on every screen. An incentive program gets a fully branded stay with the week's agenda front and center. A large corporate group gets its welcome message, session schedule and venue maps, with no printed materials needed. It's a premium experience hotels can package and sell.

When the group checks out, the branding reverts to the hotel's default experience. No manual reset and no hardware changes.

Works with the TVs you already have

Visium View connects to existing televisions, so properties can modernize the in-room experience without replacing a single screen.

“Properties don't serve one kind of guest, so they shouldn't be locked into one kind of TV experience,” said Sandip Singh, GM, Evolving Solutions/Media Distribution at ATX Networks.“Visium View lets a hotel, senior living community or hospital match the screen to the person in front of it and change it in minutes from one console. It's the flexibility operators have been asking for, delivered on the TVs they already own.”

Part of the Visium Platform

Visium View is the screen-end device in the Visium platform, working alongside the Visium MD Mini, MD8 and MD16 Multimedia Gateways. Room configurations, experience tiers, event overrides and firmware updates are all handled remotely through Visium Manager. For properties that don't need per-room personalization, the Visium Set-Back Box delivers provider-compliant content protection and an interactive program guide at a simpler tier.

Availability

Visium View is scheduled for general availability in mid-2027 for hotels and resorts, senior living communities, hospitals and healthcare facilities, extended-stay properties and MDUs. See it in action at EquipHotel 2026 in Paris, November 2–5, at Stand P7.3-F053.

“We're showing Visium View early so hoteliers, integrators, and operators can see where the platform is going and help shape it before it ships in 2027,” said Rick Hodgkiss, VP of Product, Media Gateways at ATX Networks.

For more information, visit .

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is making the connection for service providers, strengthening and evolving their networks through market-leading innovation and sustainable solutions. Guided by its mission to improve people's lives through connection, ATX delivers trusted solutions across broadband access, media distribution and energy storage, giving operators the tools they need to futureproof and advance their networks by meeting the needs of rising consumer demand and staying ahead of environmental standards. ATX collaborates with forward-thinking organizations across the telecommunications industry to enable affordable and reliable connectivity for everyone, everywhere. More information is available at .

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ATX Networks Previews Visium View: The Right TV Experience for Every Room

CONTACT: Pam Astorga ATX Networks +1.469.428.0443...