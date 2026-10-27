Racetrac, Inc., Launches Trac Media Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New retail media network connects brands to RaceTrac guests across digital, in-store and forecourt channels

Atlanta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac, Inc., one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, spanning convenience retail, fuel and restaurants, announced today the launch of Trac Media Group, a retail media network that gives brands a new way to reach guests where they already shop and eat.

Starting with more than 600 RaceTrac branded locations, Trac Media Group gives brands the ability to plan, buy and measure campaigns in one place. That reach spans the digital channels guests use every day and the physical spaces they move through on every visit, from the fuel pump to the checkout.

"RaceTrac is part of our guests' daily routine, whether that's the morning coffee run, the fill-up on the way home or the stop for a cold drink in between," said Jamie Miller, Vice President of Marketing, RaceTrac Convenience Retail. "Trac Media Group is built on that frequency. It gives brands a way to show up in those everyday moments with something genuinely useful to the guests most likely to act on it."

Convenience retail is defined by how often guests come back. RaceTrac locations sit along the routes guests travel every day, and the RaceTrac Rewards program connects those visits to real purchase behavior. That combination of frequency and loyalty engagement is what Trac Media Group offers advertisers, along with measurement that ties campaign investment to sales.

“Everything we do at RaceTrac starts with the experience our guests expect at every stop," said Melanie Isbill, President of Convenience Retail at RaceTrac, Inc.“We've spent decades building that experience one location, one relationship at a time, and Trac Media Group is the next stage of that growth. We're inviting our brand partners to grow right alongside us, reaching the guests who already trust RaceTrac every day.”

The Trac Media Group network will initially be available at RaceTrac locations, with the long-term vision to expand to RaceTrac Inc.'s other retail brands, including RaceWay, Gulf and Potbelly.

Brands interested in partnering with Trac Media Group can learn more at racetrac.com/trac-media-group or contact ....

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company's retail brands include more than 850 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac, Inc. employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac's website at RaceTrac.com.

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CONTACT: James Taylor...