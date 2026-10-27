CENTEGIX® And E Squared Energy Advisors Partner To Help Schools Fund Safety Improvements Through Energy Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership helps K–12 districts leverage operational efficiencies to reduce financial barriers to critical safety investments

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX ®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, is working with E Squared Energy Advisors, a technology solutions provider and innovative technology funder, to help K–12 schools overcome financial barriers to implementing critical safety technology and emergency preparedness.

Through E Squared's Energy Safety Progra TM, qualifying schools and districts can explore funding strategies that leverage energy savings and operational efficiencies to support investments in the CENTEGIX Safety Platform ®. Improvements such as LED lighting, HVAC modernization, and smart building systems can generate savings that help fund safety technology while reducing upfront capital requirements.

“School districts are balancing the need to strengthen safety with limited budgets,” said Tim Grosse, CEO and Executive Director of E Squared Energy Advisors.“Through our partnership with CENTEGIX, we're helping schools turn guaranteed energy efficiency and energy cost savings into investments in safety, without adding to their budgets or financial burden.”

Making School Safety More Accessible

As more states adopt Alyssa's Law legislation requiring silent panic alarms in schools, accessible funding solutions can help districts meet evolving safety requirements. Both CENTEGIX and E Squared Energy Advisors support the mission of Make Our Schools Safe (MOSS), which advocates for Alyssa's Law and stronger protections for students and educators.

“Every student and educator deserves to feel safe at school, and access to critical safety technology should not depend on a district's financial circumstances,” said Lori Alhadeff, co-founder of Make Our Schools Safe.“Alyssa's Law is about ensuring schools have the tools to get help quickly during an emergency. Partnerships that help remove financial barriers can make it easier for districts to turn that commitment into action and strengthen protections for their school communities.”

Rather than treating facility modernization and school safety as competing priorities, this partnership helps district leaders explore how investments in one area can support progress in the other. Districts can leverage savings from energy efficiency upgrades, including HVAC and building automation, and renewable energy systems, such as solar microgrids with battery storage, to fund critical safety technology, including emergency response systems, 911 integration, and digital mapping. These savings can also complement grants, bonds, and other funding sources.

Supporting Safety in Every Moment of Every Day

The CENTEGIX Safety Platform supports schools through everyday incidents and campus-wide emergencies. CrisisAlert TM wearable panic buttons empower staff to request immediate assistance from anywhere on campus, providing responders with precise location information. During serious emergencies, staff can initiate campus-wide lockdowns with multi-sensory notifications. By connecting alerting, location information, and response coordination, CENTEGIX helps schools put emergency plans into action.

“Every school leader wants to create an environment where students can learn, educators can teach, and everyone gets home safe,” said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.“Our partnership with E Squared offers an innovative path to funding critical safety improvements, helping schools move forward with investments that might otherwise be delayed by traditional budget cycles, bonds, or grants.”

Together, CENTEGIX and E Squared Energy Advisors help schools evaluate their safety needs and explore funding strategies that support safer learning environments.

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About E Squared Energy Advisors

E Squared Energy Advisors is helping lead the global transition to a Net-Zero Carbon economy while helping organizations become safer, smarter, more efficient, and more resilient. They provide next-generation clean energy, high-performance smart building, infrastructure, safety, and security technology solutions designed to deliver transformational change. E Squared's unique approach combines energy advisory services, technology integration, and innovative funding strategies to help organizations identify opportunities where energy savings and operational efficiencies can support critical infrastructure and technology investments. To date, E Squared advisory work has identified more than $3.1 billion in potential energy cost savings for some of the world's largest and most sophisticated commercial, manufacturing, and industrial energy users. These initiatives are projected to save more than 26 billion kWh of energy and eliminate more than 18 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. For more information about funding your safety initiatives with the Energy Safety ProgramTM contact:... or call 214-469-8583.

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to the most serious emergencies. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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