Finacity Celebrates 25 Years Of Pioneering Receivables Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company ("Finacity"), celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 2001, the firm has grown from a specialist start-up into one of the most established names in trade receivables securitization, building a track record that few independent firms in structured finance can match.

Over the past 25 years, Finacity has brought more than USD 22 billion of transactions to market, with deal sizes ranging from USD 10 million to USD 2.1 billion for companies rated from 'CCC' to investment grade. Finacity typically structures its programs to implied 'A' or better, thus allowing companies without an investment grade rating of their own to access investment grade pricing. The firm has navigated every major market disruption of the past quarter century, including the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in interest rates, with its programs continuing to operate throughout. Today, Finacity handles the financing and administration of more than USD 200 billion in annual receivables, with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories, 133 collateral currencies and 16 funding currencies. Since inception, Finacity has facilitated the financing and administration of more than USD 2 trillion of receivables.

Innovation at Scale

Finacity was founded to solve a long-standing problem, that although trade receivables are among the most liquid assets a company owns, they are often funded inefficiently. Funders have long struggled to see below the waterline of portfolios that change constantly with new sales, collections, losses, dilution and other debit and credit adjustments. To address this, Finacity developed a proprietary technology platform that extracts and aggregates data from multiple countries, diverse business divisions and disparate ERP systems, providing funders and originators real-time tracking and reporting of the assets that collateralize their funding programs. The platform supports highly complex programs, including one that each day combines 69 data files from 5 ERP systems, covering 14 sellers across 9 divisions, with obligors in 67 countries and reporting in 4 currencies.

"When we started Finacity, receivables securitization was largely limited to the largest, highest-rated companies in the most developed markets," said Adrian Katz, Chairman and founder of Finacity. "We set out to prove otherwise. We completed the first trade receivables securitizations in the Mexican and Colombian capital markets, built proprietary IFRS off-balance sheet structures, and delivered daily reporting on some of the most complex multi-country programs in the market. Through a financial crisis, seller bankruptcies, a pandemic and historic rate volatility, our programs continued to perform. That durability comes from discipline, transparency and a team that refuses to cut corners."

Better Funding Outcomes for Clients

For the companies Finacity serves, this rigor translates directly into more liquidity at a lower cost. Finacity's structuring expertise, combined with its daily reporting, often results in improved receivables eligibility and higher advance rates, and thus a larger borrowing base and greater access to daily collections. Over its history, Finacity has facilitated transactions with approximately 90 funding sources, so clients that engage Finacity to arrange their financing benefit from a deep and competitive investor base and the most price-efficient execution. As a result, companies across a broad range of credit profiles have gained access to efficient capital markets and institutional funding, with several of Finacity's client relationships now spanning two decades.

Momentum in Its 25 th Year

Finacity's 25th year has been one of its busiest, having facilitated billions in new receivables funding commitments thus far in 2026. While trade receivables securitization remains Finacity's core business, the firm has expanded into a much wider range of financing solutions. Today, Finacity arranges and/or administers:



Consumer and specialty finance programs

Lease and subscription receivables

Specialty commercial receivables

Future-flow and credit-enhanced structures

Factoring

Borrowing base facilities

Mezzanine funding

Supply chain and payables finance

Buyer finance Seller credit-backed receivables monetization

Underpinning all of these programs is Finacity's long-standing strength in reporting. Finacity is SOC 1 Type 1 and Type 2 certified, supports ESMA reporting, and handles more than 85 million invoices a year from more than 8 million obligors.

"Twenty-five years ago, Finacity was built on a simple idea, that trade receivables deserved better financing. That idea has grown into a platform," said Jason Kim, President of Finacity. "Today we facilitate financing for auction commissions, vehicle subscriptions, payroll, consumer loans and payables. Whatever the asset, we bring the same daily rigor that our clients and funders have relied on for a quarter century. Our 25th year has been one of our strongest, and we're looking forward to carrying that momentum straight into the next quarter century."

As it marks this milestone, Finacity expresses its sincere gratitude to the clients, capital markets partners and investors whose trust and collaboration have supported its growth over the past quarter century. Finacity is equally grateful to its dedicated professionals around the world, whose expertise, commitment and ingenuity have driven the firm's success and continue to shape its future.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of USD 200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is owned by White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .

For more information, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Jason Kim

Tel: +1 (203) 428-3520

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