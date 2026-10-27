Acoustic Named A Leader In 2026 QKS Group SPARK Matrixtm For Multichannel Marketing Hubs

The QKS Group report examines the evolving multichannel marketing landscape as brands move beyond traditional campaign automation toward more intelligent, individualized customer engagement. The research identifies agentic A, real-time behavioral intelligence, and next-best-action decisioning as critical capabilities shaping the future of marketing technology.

Acoustic's recognition reflects its investment in helping B2C marketers move beyond campaign-centric marketing to understand what individual customers want, recognize when their intent changes, and deliver relevant experiences across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications.

“Marketing has spent decades getting better at sending messages, but sending more messages has never been the goal,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Acoustic.“The real opportunity is understanding what customers are telling us through their behavior and using that intelligence to create experiences that are genuinely relevant. We believe this recognition validates the direction we're taking with Acoustic and Acoustic AI. We're building technology that gives marketers a deeper understanding of their customers, helps them make better decisions, and makes sophisticated marketing personalizatio dramatically easier to execute.”

Recognized for a Behavior-First Approach to Multichannel Marketing

Unlike traditional marketing automation platforms that organize customer engagement primarily around campaigns, Acoustic brings together four interconnected dimensions of marketing intelligence: audience, product, customer behavior, and campaign performance.

This approach enables marketers to understand not only who their customers are, but what they're interested in, how their interests are changing, and when they're most likely to engage.

In its assessment, QKS Group identified several key strengths that differentiate Acoustic:



Behavior-first marketing architecture: Acoustic captures reporting analytic across web, mobile, and email, connecting product interactions, browsing activity, purchases, and engagement patterns directly to customer profiles and campaign activation. This allows marketers to respond to demonstrated intent rather than relying solely on historical data or predefined campaign audiences.

Real-time customer profiles and intent intelligence: Continuously updated customer profiles combine behavioral, transactional, product, and engagement data to help marketers understand purchase readiness, lifecycle stage, communication preferences, and customer fatigue. These insights inform more relevant decisions about when, where, and how to engage.

Agentic AI that connects intelligence with execution: Acoustic A proactively identifies emerging opportunities, explains changes in customer behavior, recommends next-best actions, and helps marketers build audiences, messages, and campaigns using natural language. Its human-in-the-loop approach keeps marketers in control while reducing the manual work required to turn insights into action. Product-level intelligence for commerce-driven marketing: By connecting product catalogs with real-time browsing, cart, and purchase behavior, Acoustic helps marketers identify products gaining or losing customer interest and translate those insights directly into actio.

These capabilities are particularly relevant for B2C organizations in retail and ecommerc, travel and hospitalit, and other industries where customer intent can change quickly and the timing of an interaction can significantly influence its effectiveness.

“Acoustic demonstrates a differentiated approach to multichannel marketing through its emphasis on real-time behavioral intelligence and intent-driven customer engagement,” said Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group.“Its behavior-first architecture connects customer profiles, product-level interactions, and campaign orchestration, enabling marketers to make more informed engagement decisions based on what customers are doing in the moment. With the addition of Acoustic AI, the platform is extending these capabilities into agentic assistance that helps marketers identify opportunities and translate the into next-best-actions, while maintaining human oversight. This combination positions Acoustic well as the market evolves beyond traditional campaign automation toward more intelligent, customer-centric engagement.”

Continued Innovation in Acoustic and Acoustic AI

The recognition follows continued investment in Acoustic and the introduction of Acoustic AI, an agentic marketing teammate designed to help marketers make sense of complex customer data and act on opportunities faster.

Rather than requiring marketers to manually analyze reports, identify audiences, and build campaigns from scratch, Acoustic AI works across customer, product, behavioral, and campaign data to surface actionable recommendations and assist with execution.

Recent enhancements to Acoustic have also expanded product-level Session Intelligenc, helping marketers understand which products customers are engaging with, where interest is growing, and where potential revenue opportunities may exist.

Together, these innovations reflect Acoustic's commitment to making advanced marketing intelligence more accessible and actionable for teams of all sizes.

To learn more about Acoustic's recognition in the QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM: Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2026, visit her.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an AI-powered marketing platform helping B2C brands create more relevant, personalized customer experiences. Acoustic brings together real-time behavioral intelligence, unified customer profiles, product insights, and multichannel campaign orchestration to help marketers understand customer intent and turn insights into action. With Acoustic AI, marketers can identify opportunities, make smarter decisions, and deliver the right message at the right moment across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. Learn more at acoustic.co.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and research firm focused on helping technology innovators accelerate growth and enabling technology buyers to make informed decisions. Its SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and rankings of technology vendors based on Technology Excellence and Customer Impact.

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