XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In XTI Aerospace, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI common stock between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) these activities required Board review; (3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of XTI Aerospace's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) as a result, XTI Aerospace would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about XTI Aerospace's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on XTI Aerospace, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until October 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the XTI Lawsuit

Q: What is the XTI lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 27, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did XTI stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the disclosure after the market closed on August 17, 2026, that XTI Aerospace could not timely file its Form 10-Q because it was conducting an internal review of its former CEO (who resigned that same day) and other corporate governance matters, XTI Aerospace's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 15.9%, to close at $1.32 on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the XTI lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that XTI Aerospace, Inc. and its executive officers misled investors by releasing financial results, filing regular periodic reports (such as Form 10-K and Form 10-Q), and repeatedly asserting that the company's disclosure controls and procedures, as well as internal controls over financial reporting, were effective. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements were materially false and misleading because Defendants failed to disclose that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities requiring Board review, that there was good reason to doubt the effectiveness of the company's disclosure controls and procedures, and that these issues would ultimately prevent the company from timely filing its quarterly earnings reports following the abrupt resignation of its CEO.

Q: What do XTI investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased XTIA common stock during the Class Period (April 15, 2026 through August 17, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my XTI shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired XTIA common stock during the Class Period (April 15, 2026 to August 17, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the XTI lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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