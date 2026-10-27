FANCO Advances Regulatory Pathway To Accelerate Bridge Power Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Existing regulatory framework supports installation of eligible conventional power infrastructure ahead of EAGL-1 nuclear construction

Phased deployment approach could support earlier electricity generation while preserving infrastructure for future nuclear integration

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Nuclear Co. (“ FANCO” or the “Company” ), an advanced nuclear technology company developing the EAGL-1 small modular reactor, today announced it has submitted a technical justification to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“ NRC”) outlining how certain conventional power-generation infrastructure can be installed under existing NRC regulations before a reactor construction permit is approved. The submission advances the Company's Bridge Power commercialization strategy.

Bridge Power is designed to meet near-term power demand with conventional generation, using shared plant infrastructure that can later use thermal energy from EAGL-1. Applying this existing regulatory framework to earlier installation could help FANCO align electricity delivery with customer power needs while preserving that infrastructure for future nuclear integration.

Advancing Bridge Power Commercialization

The EAGL-1 plant design separates the Nuclear Island, which contains the reactor and its safety-related systems, from the Conventional Island, which houses the turbine-generator and associated power-conversion equipment. This separation provides the design basis for FANCO's approach to advancing eligible conventional infrastructure installation ahead of nuclear construction under the existing regulatory framework.

Under Bridge Power, the Conventional Island would initially operate using commercially available package steam boilers or another commercial heat source. Once the Nuclear Island is ready to supply steam, the same infrastructure would transition to receiving thermal energy from EAGL-1, preserving its value through the shift to nuclear generation.

“Bridge Power is about rethinking how we bring new nuclear energy projects to market,” said Michelle Catts, Executive Vice President at FANCO.“Our approach is designed to allow eligible conventional infrastructure to advance while reactor engineering and licensing progress. By advancing conventional infrastructure earlier, we're creating a more practical, flexible path to deployment.”

Applying the Existing Regulatory Confirmation to Early Infrastructure Development

FANCO's technical justification outlines how certain non-safety-related Conventional Island structures, systems and components fall outside the NRC's definition of construction under 10 CFR 50.10(a)(1). The technical justification draws on existing NRC regulations and staff guidance, including SECY-25-0074,“Expedited Construction of Certain Structures, Systems, and Components.”

The submission describes FANCO's Conventional Island configuration and the basis under the existing regulatory framework for installing eligible equipment without a construction permit, limited work authorization or exemption. Nuclear safety functions would remain within the physically and functionally separate Nuclear Island, whose activities would be evaluated through additional technical analysis and regulatory engagement.

Next Steps

FANCO intends to incorporate NRC feedback and additional technical evaluations into future regulatory documentation, as needed, to further document the basis for eligible Conventional Island activities to proceed as preconstruction and support a repeatable deployment model for future EAGL-1 projects.

The approach remains subject to further technical substantiation, NRC engagement and site- and project-specific approvals. FANCO will continue advancing Bridge Power alongside the engineering and licensing of EAGL-1.

ABOUT FANCO

First American Nuclear Co. (FANCO) develops integrated power projects and advanced nuclear technology to meet growing demand for reliable energy. Its dynamic Bridge Power approach combines conventional generation with shared plant infrastructure designed for future nuclear integration, allowing customer projects to advance while reactor engineering and licensing progress in parallel. FANCO is developing EAGL-1, a lead-bismuth-cooled advanced reactor designed to produce 240 megawatts of electricity. Headquartered in Indianapolis, with research and development in Richland, Washington, FANCO brings together expertise in reactor design, engineering, licensing, and project delivery to serve large energy users. Learn more at .

CONTACTS

Mike Reinboth, CEO

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