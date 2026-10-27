Protagene Appoints Former Merck Kgaa CDMO Leader Matthias Bucerius As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEIDELBERG, Germany, and BOSTON, Massachusetts, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProtaGene, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in advanced analytics for biologics and cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Matthias Bucerius, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

For drug developers, analytical data often sits on the critical path from IND (Investigational New Drug) and IMPD (Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier) through marketing application to the release of approved drugs to patients. With hubs in Germany and Boston, ProtaGene supports clients filing in the US and Europe along this entire path, with laboratory services under quality standards including GMP and GLP, product characterization, comparability and biosimilarity studies, and safety analytics for gene and cell therapies.

Bucerius previously served as Senior Vice President of the CDMO business at Merck KGaA, where he led multiple drug substance sites through FDA inspections. He oversaw several life science businesses and commercial organizations across Europe, China and the US.

As CEO, he will team up with ProtaGene's Presidents, Roland Moussa and Mike Stump, around three client priorities: predictable timelines, consistently high data quality, and cutting-edge analytical science that accelerates programs.

“Our clients are developing some of the most complex medicines in the industry, and they expect best-in-class analytics at every stage,” said Matthias Bucerius, Chief Executive Officer of ProtaGene. "Every week saved in analytics can bring a therapy closer to patients. Together with our teams, I will make sure clients get regulatory-ready data reliably, on time, and with the scientific context they need."

"ProtaGene's quality and scientific teams are the reason clients return to us program after program," said Martin Blüggel, Chairman of the Board and founder of ProtaGene. "Matthias combines commercial leadership with a strong record in quality and compliance. He will build upon that foundation so that every client project benefits. His appointment is an investment in our clients' success and in ProtaGene's growth."

About ProtaGene

ProtaGene is a world-leading CRO partner for the biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy industries. ProtaGene provides the most advanced, integrated, and complete protein and gene analytic capabilities and packages, from discovery to product commercialization. A unique combination of protein- and gene-based analytical platforms makes ProtaGene the leading analytic service provider in biologics and cell and gene therapy development. The organization operates four sites in Europe and North America and works in advanced therapeutic platforms with leading biopharmaceutical and gene therapy companies worldwide. For additional information, visit protagene.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Matthias Bucerius, PhD

CONTACT: ProtaGene +49 (0) 7131 745040...