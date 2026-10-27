Zeplyn Now Turns Wealth Management Firms' Operating Playbooks Into Agentic Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firms can customize multi-step workflows to their standards, bringing governed AI execution to middle- and back-office operations

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeplyn, the agentic AI operating system for wealth management, today introduced Zeplyn Workflows. The new capability turns firms' operating playbooks into multi-step processes Zeplyn executes across systems and departments, following each firm's rules, requirements, and approval standards.

Built on the platform's orchestration engine, Zeplyn Agent Nexus, Workflows extends Zeplyn into middle- and back-office operations, including advisor transitions, client onboarding, account opening, and more. Each workflow maintains its owner, status, and activity history as work moves through handoffs, waits for information, or pauses for approval, coordinating the full process from beginning to end.

Unlike traditional automation, which repeats predefined steps and relies on people to resolve unfamiliar situations, Zeplyn's agentic workflows bring judgment into the process. Its AI agents interpret information and determine appropriate next steps within defined boundaries, while deterministic actions apply fixed rules, validate data, and update systems. At firm-defined approval points, the workflow pauses for review by a designated person before continuing.

“An advisory firm should be able to tell its AI how it operates and expect the work to get done, and with Zeplyn Workflows, that's possible,” said Era Jain, co-founder and CEO of Zeplyn.“Workflows lets firms hand over the work that keeps their teams buried, without giving up the standards that make their firm worth choosing.”

As more AI assistants connect to wealth management tools, Zeplyn goes beyond connectivity to carry a firm's process through to completion. Workflows combines defined steps, controls, and exception handling with Zeplyn's foundation of more than 50 wealth-specific agents, integrations with more than 30 advisor systems, and industry workflow patterns. Firms customize that foundation to their operating practices, including compliance requirements and oversight standards, accelerating deployment compared with building comparable infrastructure from scratch.

Workflows is the latest in a series of major capability announcements from Zeplyn, including Advisor Coaching, Agent Studio, and MCP Server. Together, these advances help firms strengthen advisor and firm effectiveness.

To learn more about Zeplyn, visit zeplyn.ai.

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About Zeplyn

Founded by former Google AI engineers, Zeplyn is the AI operating system for wealth management. The platform unifies client intelligence from meetings, emails, documents, CRM, custodians, and planning systems, and then uses AI agents to execute work across the firm's technology stack. With more than 50 wealth-specific AI agents and 30+ integrations-including Salesforce, Schwab Advisor Center®, AdvisorEngine, Redtail, and Wealthbox-Zeplyn helps firms operate with greater speed, consistency, and intelligence while giving advisors more time to focus on clients.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

zeplyn [at] greenrosepr.com

