Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Papa John's International, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's common stock between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 6, 2026, Papa Johns published its second quarter 2026 financial performance, disclosing an 8.3% drop in North American same-store sales. The firm simultaneously lowered its fiscal 2026 financial forecasts, anticipating that "global system-wide sales to decline between 2% and 4% compared to last year and adjusted EBITDA between $180 million to $190 million," while also pausing its quarterly dividend distributions. In the accompanying earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Todd Allan Penegor acknowledged that "it's clear that our transformation is taking longer than expected" and "we must execute better and move faster."

Driven by these disclosures, Papa Johns' share price plunged $5.11, or 17.18%, settling at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026, resulting in financial losses for investors.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Papa John's International, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Papa John's Lawsuit

Q: What is the Papa John's lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 2, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Papa John's stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the public disclosure of second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 6, 2026-which revealed an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of the Company's quarterly dividend, and a severe reduction in its full-year 2026 outlook-Papa John's stock price plummeted $5.11 per share, or 17.18%, falling from a closing price of $29.75 on August 5, 2026, to close at $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Papa John's lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Papa John's International, Inc. and its executives misled investors by touting the supposed success and effectiveness of the company's strategic transformation to stabilize growth, improve margins, and sustain competitive advantages through a "barbell strategy" combining quality menu innovation with value messaging. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements were materially false and misleading because executives concealed that the transformation was taking much longer than expected, failed to prevent ongoing market share losses, and was ultimately unable to attract expected numbers of new customers in a cautious consumer environment. Furthermore, the company downplayed the intense promotional pressures and discounting from competitors that ultimately forced Papa John's into a sharp, unexpected strategic pivot requiring heavy supplemental investments and the suspension of its dividend.

Q: What do Papa John's investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased PZZA common stock during the Class Period (August 7, 2025 through August 5, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Papa John's shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired PZZA common stock during the Class Period (August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Papa John's lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.