Nutanix Receives Micron Global Supplier Award For IT & Professional Services

NEWS SUMMARY

Micron has recognized Nutanix with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services at Micron Supplier Day 2026.

WHY IT MATTERS

Nutanix has been named a winner of Micron's Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services, recognizing its contributions as a technology partner in 2026. The award underscores Nutanix's commitment to helping customers simplify IT complexity, modernize infrastructure and support the growing demands of AI and other business-critical workloads.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, today announced that it was honored with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services at Micron Supplier Day 2026. This recognition highlights Nutanix's commitment to excellence in quality, innovation, and collaboration with Micron, a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage.

“We're honored to receive the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services from Micron, reflecting the strong relationship our teams have built and the work we've accomplished together,” said Andrew Brinded, Chief Revenue Officer, Nutanix.“Our collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and helping organizations simplify IT complexity, modernize infrastructure and support the growing demands of AI and other data-intensive workloads.”

Micron Supplier Awards 2026

The Micron Supplier Awards is an annual accolade that celebrates outstanding supplier performance across 14 categories. The awards are determined through a comprehensive evaluation process where Micron scores suppliers on various criteria. The full list of categories and winners is available on Micron's website.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run applications, data, and AI anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers more than 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Ken Lotich...