Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ:LINC) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ: LINC) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln common stock between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

According to the complaint, the company issued false and misleading statements to the investing public. Specifically, Lincoln's admissions process was unable to successfully transition prospective enrollees into active students, causing the company to experience a substantial decline in actual student starts relative to enrollment figures. In light of these circumstances, the company's public assertions were materially deceptive and inaccurate throughout the class period. When these underlying operational issues were ultimately disclosed to the market, investors incurred significant financial losses.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Lincoln Educational Services Corp. stock during the Class Period have until November 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Lincoln Lawsuit

Q: What is the Lincoln lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 10, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Lincoln stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the reporting of its second-quarter 2026 financial results-which revealed that student starts increased by only 1% year-over-year despite a 9% growth in enrollment because fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class, alongside observed changes in the student decision-making process affecting conversion-Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Lincoln lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its executives misled investors by touting strong student start growth, exceptional operating efficiencies, and investments in people and processes that positively impacted student retention. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements were materially false and misleading because executives failed to disclose that the company's admissions process was failing to effectively convert enrolled students into actual student starts, leading to a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment. Consequently, the company's positive statements and guidance regarding its business, operations, and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Q: What do Lincoln investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased LINC common stock during the Class Period (May 11, 2026 through August 9, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Lincoln shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired LINC common stock during the Class Period (May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Lincoln lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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