Kellyocg® Ranks No. 1 On HRO Today's 2026 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranking reflects combined strengths in MSP and RPO solutions based on buyer feedback

Facts at a Glance:



KellyOCG named overall top provider of total workforce solutions for second straight year.

Ranks No. 1 for quality of service, No. 2 for breadth of service, and No. 3 for size of deals. Business pairs technology investments with consulting expertise and global footprint.



TROY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has been named the top provider on HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings®: Total Workforce Solutions. The ratings rank firms that combine managed service provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, based solely on buyer feedback. KellyOCG placed No. 1 for quality of service, No. 2 for breadth of service, and No. 3 for size of deals, resulting in the No. 1 overall ranking.

“Clients are asking for one view of their entire workforce, not separate answers for permanent hiring and contingent labor,” said Keilon Ratliff, president, staffing, BPO and RPO solutions, Kelly.“A No. 1 overall ranking from the people who buy these services tells us our integrated approach is working. We'll keep building on this recognition, leveraging our consulting expertise to help clients turn insights into workforce strategy.”

HRO Today's total workforce solutions ratings are built from its 2026 RPO and MSP Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction surveys. The ratings also reflect responses from clients who used the same providers for both contingent and full-time workforce needs, ranking them on breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service.

KellyOCG ranks No. 1 on HRO Today's 2026 MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings and No. 2 overall on the 2026 RPO ratings, with a No. 1 ranking in healthcare RPO. It was also No. 1 on the 2025 total workforce solutions ratings.

Investments in total workforce solutions by KellyOCG include Sevayo®, an integrated workforce technology platform that unifies talent data, intelligence, and workflows across every worker type and channel. With data integration, analytics, and decision support spanning permanent hiring and external workforces, Sevayo uses AI-powered conversational guidance and interactive scenario modeling to help organizations improve visibility, control costs and compliance, and make proactive, connected talent decisions in real time.

KellyOCG pairs that technology with a global footprint, services across all workforce models, and consulting expertise that helps clients build holistic workforce strategies.

“The hard part of managing a workforce isn't finding people. It's seeing the whole picture and knowing what to do next,” said Debra Timmerman, president, global MSP solutions, Kelly.“Sevayo uses AI to bring that picture together and guide clients through their next decision, and our global footprint and consulting expertise help them act on it. This ranking tells us clients notice the difference.”

“KellyOCG continues to be a top provider in our customer satisfaction rankings,” said Elliot Clark, CEO, HRO Today.“Its strategic expertise, global reach, and reputation for quality of service in RPO and MSP, along with its predictive analytics and data integration technology that spans all worker categories, make it a worthy choice for any organization seeking a total workforce solutions partner.”

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce offerings including managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent solutions. We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo, making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC, and EMEA.

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

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