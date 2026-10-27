Northstar Day Program, First Of Its Kind In The Southeast, To Open In Palm Beach Gardens On November 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative multidisciplinary program brings education, therapy, psychiatry and behavioral health services together under one roof for neurodivergent children ages 5–12

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Day Program, in partnership with Palm Beach Behavioral Health & Wellness, will open this November in Palm Beach Gardens, introducing a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary program in the Southeast designed specifically for neurodivergent children ages 5–12. By bringing education, therapy, psychiatry and behavioral health services together in one purpose-built facility, NorthStar offers a coordinated, neuroaffirming approach designed to help children build essential life skills, reach their potential and thrive in everyday environments.

Unlike traditional models that require families to navigate multiple providers and appointments, NorthStar unites a multidisciplinary team around each child's individualized needs. The relationship-based approach supports children's development while providing families with a connected network of clinical, therapeutic and educational resources.

“NorthStar was built around a simple idea: one team, one place and one plan,” said James McManus, Founder and CEO.“Families shouldn't have to coordinate multiple providers and systems on their own to get their child the care they need.”

Operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the program offers individual and family therapy, psychiatric medication management, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, educational programming, pediatric nutrition and case management. Individualized treatment plans address social skills, emotional regulation, executive functioning, communication, sensory processing and academic development, with coordination extending to families, schools, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and outside providers.

The Palm Beach Gardens facility was purpose-built to support neurodivergent children, featuring adjustable circadian lighting designed to minimize flicker and glare, quiet rooms, group spaces and dedicated areas for movement, sensory regulation, occupational therapy, speech therapy and expressive activities.

“Our team communicates around one plan so that the work happening in each discipline supports the others,” said Dr. Brandi Rials, Psy.D., Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer.

McManus brings nearly two decades of behavioral health experience, including founding and growing a specialized adolescent residential treatment center in Palm Beach Gardens. NorthStar's clinical leadership also includes Dr. Rials, who specializes in ADHD, autism spectrum disorders and disordered eating patterns, and Dr. Kelly Everson, Psy.D., Co-Founder and Chief Training Officer, who specializes in autism spectrum disorders, child and adolescent psychotherapy, family therapy and group therapy.

NORTHSTAR DAY PROGRAM NorthStar Day Program is a multidisciplinary pediatric behavioral health program serving neurodivergent children ages 5 to 12. The program integrates education, behavioral health, psychiatry, occupational therapy, speech therapy, pediatric nutrition, case management and family support within a coordinated full-day setting. NorthStar was created to provide children and families with an individualized, collaborative approach to care while reducing the burden of navigating multiple disconnected providers.

Media Contact-Emily Pantelides

Pantelides PR & Consulting

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