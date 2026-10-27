Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Doximity, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. common stock between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The class action lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, Doximity and its executives made deceptive assertions and concealed critical operational vulnerabilities. Specifically, the suit asserts that the company exaggerated the degree to which its Newsfeed product would drive top-line revenue growth. Furthermore, the filings allege that Doximity was ceding market share to competing platforms offering superior pricing structures and higher user engagement models, while relying heavily on traditional banner advertisements and email newsletters rather than cultivating deeper interaction tactics.

The complaint details a series of financial disclosures that triggered severe stock price declines. On November 6, 2025, Doximity published its second-quarter financial results, voicing caution regarding prospective advertising expenditure and signaling decelerating sales expansion for the back half of fiscal year 2026, which caused the stock price to drop 13%. Subsequently, on February 5, 2026, the company trimmed its full-year 2026 revenue forecast for the period ending March 31, 2026, while disclosing slowing top-line growth and shrinking net income expected to weigh on fiscal fourth-quarter results, sending the stock down another 17%. Finally, on May 13, 2026, Doximity revealed that it had failed to achieve its previously lowered revenue guidance and projected a substantially weaker growth trajectory for fiscal year 2027, prompting an additional 23% plunge in the company's common stock.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Doximity, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until December 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Doximity Lawsuit

Q: What is the Doximity lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 16, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Doximity stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following a series of cautious guidance updates, reduced forecasts, and missed expectations, Doximity's common stock experienced multiple sharp single-day percentage declines: on November 6, 2025, after the Company expressed caution regarding ad spending and implied a sales growth slowdown, the stock fell $8.29 per share, or 13%; on February 5, 2026, after lowering its full fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance and announcing decelerating sales growth and contracted net income, the stock dropped $5.59 per share, or 17%; and on May 13, 2026, after missing its reduced guidance and projecting a significantly slower growth pace for fiscal year 2027, the stock fell an additional $5.38 per share, or 23% (closing at $18.01 on May 14, 2026).

Q: What specific misstatements does the Doximity lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that Doximity and its executives misled investors by overstating the growth, monetization, and impact of its core "Newsfeed" product. Specifically, the complaint alleges that executives repeatedly assured investors that the Newsfeed was hitting record engagement and driving revenue growth, while concealing that the company was actually losing market share to competitors offering more favorable pricing and engagement models. Furthermore, despite management's frequent public denials and claims that Doximity did not "bombard physicians with ads" or use e-newsletters, the lawsuit alleges that the company relied heavily on passive advertising formats like banner ads and email newsletters.

Q: What do Doximity investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased DOCS common stock during the Class Period (August 8, 2024 through May 13, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Doximity shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired DOCS common stock during the Class Period (August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Doximity lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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