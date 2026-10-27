Kenyon Debuts 'Cook With Kenyon' App Powered By New AI Assistant, Kenna

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new AI-powered app is designed to take the guesswork out of cooking, provide real-time temperature monitoring and deliver personalized product support

CLINTON, Conn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc., a premier manufacturer of high-performance flameless electric grills and cooktops, announces the launch of Kenna, a custom-trained AI cooking assistant integrated into the new Cook With Kenyon App. Developed by Orlando AI Solutions, Kenna combines deep product intelligence with real-time temperature monitoring, step-by-step culinary guidance and instant technical support to deliver a seamless cooking experience every time.

While basic AI tools provide generalized cooking advice, they can frequently lead to inaccuracies. This inspired Kenyon to design an assistant specifically trained on its own products and real customer usage data, so that the answers users get are ones they can trust. Kenna acts as a personal guide, helping users get the most out of their Kenyon products. Whether checking their cooktop's electrical specifications or getting their grill ready for action, Kenna has home cooks covered. It's backed by Kenyon's full library of product manuals, technical specifications and expertise, so every answer is relevant and tailored to the equipment in a user's kitchen or on their patio.

“Everyone has an app these days, but we wanted to create something that actually makes a difference for our customers,” said Mike Reischmann, CEO of Kenyon International.“We've always focused on making our products easier to use, and Kenna takes that a step further. By bringing AI into the experience, we're connecting our products, resources and cooking expertise in one place. Whether you're trying to cook the perfect steak, install a new cooktop or find a recipe for dinner, you've got a Kenyon expert cooking companion right in your pocket.”

The Cook with Kenyon app integrates end-to-end intelligence into the cooking process, providing personalized assistance at every stage of a meal.

Key features include:



Chef's Eye visual AI guidance: Users can snap a photo of ingredients to receive a personalized recipe idea.

Real-time temperature monitoring: With supported smart thermometers, Kenna tracks internal food temperatures, providing live push notifications for when meat reaches its ideal cooking temperature, how long to rest it and when to slice for the perfect finish.

Interactive culinary support: Users can ask Kenna a question through text or voice for real-time cooking recommendations, accessory guidance and recipes tailored to Kenyon appliances.

Intelligent technical troubleshooting: Kenna diagnoses equipment issues, references product manuals, identifies replacement parts and shares diagnostic history directly with Kenyon support teams. Tailored ownership experience: Through the My Kenyon feature, users register their specific models so Kenna can deliver customized settings, support and appliance recommendations.



Cook With Kenyon brings the ownership experience together in one place. Kenna responds to voice commands, along with traditional typed prompts. It's this kind of real-time support that empowers users to eliminate the guesswork and tap into the full capabilities of their appliances wherever and however they cook.

The Cook With Kenyon app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit cookwithkenyon.com. For a visual overview of the app, find photos and videos linked here.

About Kenyon

Kenyon International designs and manufactures premium electric grills and cooktops for residential, marine, RV, and hospitality environments. Proudly designed and assembled in Clinton, Connecticut, Kenyon is known for innovative, durable, and convenient cooking solutions that make high-performance cooking possible in more places. As the largest manufacturer in North America of two-burner ceramic glass cooktops and electric grills, Kenyon combines decades of engineering expertise with modern design, advanced safety features, and easy-to-clean technology. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sierra Moorman

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