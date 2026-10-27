Percona Announces General Availability Of PMM High Availability, Eliminating A Critical Single Point Of Failure In Database Monitoring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Kubernetes-native architecture brings automatic failover for monitoring and alerting to Percona's flagship open source database observability platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a provider of open source database software, support, and services, today announced the general availability of Percona Monitoring and Management High Availability (PMM HA), a new highly-resilient deployment option for its flagship database observability platform. Generally available in PMM 3.10.0, the new release removes a critical single point of failure in database monitoring, helping organizations maintain visibility into database health and performance even when the infrastructure responsible for monitoring those systems experiences a failure.

Everything in a modern database stack may be highly available, except the thing watching it. Organizations routinely invest in database replication, automated failover, and tested recovery procedures to keep mission-critical applications running. Yet the monitoring infrastructure overseeing those databases often runs as a single server, leaving teams vulnerable to silent outages when that server goes down.

PMM HA closes this availability gap by bringing the same resilience organizations expect from their databases to the systems monitoring them. Built for Kubernetes, PMM HA runs three PMM servers behind one address. If the active server, pod, or node fails, a new leader takes over in seconds, enabling monitoring and alerting to resume rapidly without requiring users or connected services to switch endpoints.

“When a single-instance PMM server fails, alert rules stop running, meaning critical notifications may never reach on-call teams,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona.“In the worst cases, teams may only learn of an incident when a customer notifies them. This is why database observability should be held to the same standards of availability and reliability as the systems it supports. With PMM HA, we're helping organizations close that gap, making what were once silent outages visible, and delivering some much-needed resilience to these essential systems.”

Monitoring That Stays Available When It Matters Most

PMM HA extends Percona's established database monitoring and management capabilities with a Kubernetes-native architecture designed for teams that cannot afford to lose visibility during an incident. Key capabilities and benefits include:



No silent monitoring outages: Alerting remains operational through individual PMM server, pod, or node failures, helping ensure critical database issues continue to reach on-call teams.

Automatic failover in seconds: When the active PMM server fails, another takes over automatically. Browsers, PMM clients, and Percona Operators continue using the same address, and users remain logged in.

No gaps in metric graphs: Clients queue metrics during the failover and send them once connectivity resumes, helping preserve continuity in database performance monitoring.

Maintenance without blind spots: Helm-based upgrades replace replicas one at a time, allowing teams to perform routine maintenance without taking the entire monitoring platform offline.

Backup and disaster recovery included: Built-in backup and restore orchestration supports backup of the complete monitoring stack to S3-compatible storage or a shared volume, with options to restore in place or into another Kubernetes namespace. Kubernetes-native and open source: PMM HA installs using two Helm charts, while Kubernetes operators manage the replicated data stores that support the monitoring environment.

PMM HA is designed for infrastructure teams, DBAs, SREs and platform engineers responsible for production database environments. It is particularly relevant for organizations with demanding uptime commitments, established on-call alerting workflows, and requirements to eliminate single points of failure across critical infrastructure.

The architecture has been validated on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Red Hat OpenShift, including Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA).

Enterprise-Grade Resilience Without Proprietary Lock-In

Like Percona Monitoring and Management itself, PMM HA is free and open source, enabling organizations to strengthen the reliability of their database monitoring without additional software licensing costs. With PMM HA, Percona is extending its commitment to enterprise-grade open source database technology beyond the databases themselves, helping organizations ensure the monitoring infrastructure they rely on meets the same availability expectations as the systems it protects.

The PMM 3.10.0 release also introduces ARM64 support for PMM Server, expanding deployment options for organizations using ARM-based infrastructure.

PMM HA is generally available in Percona Monitoring and Management 3.10.0. To learn more about PMM HA and how to deploy it, visit this page.

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms - through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise. Percona also delivers Kubernetes Operators and cloud-native solutions, giving organizations the flexibility to run their databases anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments. The way is open.

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Media Contact

Abby Williamson

Senior Account Director, PR – Scratch Marketing + Media (for Percona)

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