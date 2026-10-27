Staffbase-Commissioned Study Finds Only 23% Of US Frontline Workers Feel Fully Supported

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 35% of respondents encounter conflicting, outdated, or unclear information a few times a week or more

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Information gaps are costing US frontline organizations in productivity, accuracy and speed, according to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Staffbase. Nearly half of the frontline workers and managers surveyed (48%) report lower productivity or operational efficiency; 44% report a higher risk of errors, quality issues or missed deadlines; and 43% report slower decision-making as a result.

The study, The Frontline Experience In 2027: Closing The Information Gap, is a Forrester Opportunity Snapshot examining the frontline employee experience. It is based on a custom survey of frontline workers and managers at US enterprises in retail, healthcare, manufacturing and materials, and transportation and logistics. The survey ran in August 2026.

Key findings from the study:



Too many channels: More than 50% of respondents receive the news and information they need to do their job across six or more channels, and 27% say information across channels is moderately to very inconsistent.

Trust and accuracy: 35% of respondents encounter conflicting, outdated, or unclear information a few times a week or more, and one in five are at best only moderately confident that they know which source is accurate or approved.

Where AI belongs: 47% of respondents selected AI-powered answers and guidance among their top three capabilities for a unified frontline experience, while 46% prioritized one place to see tasks, required actions, and what needs to happen next. A single resource: 83% of respondents say a single app bringing together work-related activities and information would have a high or very high impact on their ability to do their jobs effectively.



“Frontline employees are getting information from too many disconnected apps and channels,” said David Maffei, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Markets at Staffbase.“Nobody should have to work out which source is right. Employees need information they can trust and a clear understanding of what to do next. Bringing that together should make their working day simpler, whatever systems sit underneath.”

The study also highlights the risk that AI could add to an already fragmented employee experience. It describes employee use spread across AI-enabled tools, mobile apps, and voice assistants, rather than concentrated in one trusted place, and identifies potential cybersecurity, privacy, and governance risks from shadow IT and AI.

The study recommends that technology, operations, and communication leaders understand the distinct needs of frontline workers, consolidate tools into a single trusted app, and deliver AI with governance and guardrails grounded in company context.

The full study is available at



About Staffbase

Staffbase is the AI-powered employee experience software designed to scale with an organization's needs, from focused communications to a superapp or enterprise intranet. From headquarters to the frontline, people use Staffbase to stay informed, find answers they can trust, and complete everyday tasks. By combining its own content and workflows with the systems companies already use, Staffbase bridges the last mile from a complex digital workplace to a simple, relevant employee experience.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus, and Whataburger, use Staffbase to reach their people and turn business priorities into employee action. That means faster change adoption, stronger compliance, and more consistent operations across sites, shifts, and teams.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

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