Aviatrix Applauds Introduction Of Common-Sense Cloud Security Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick would advance cybersecurity standards at a critical inflection point for AI and cloud security

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® welcomes the introduction of the Common-Sense Cloud Security Act by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick today. The legislation would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop updated cybersecurity standards, methodologies, and recommendations for cloud-based infrastructure at a critical inflection point for AI and cloud security.

"The Common-Sense Cloud Security Act is an important step toward aligning federal cybersecurity standards with the cloud environments that now support government systems, critical infrastructure, and the modern enterprise," said Doug Merritt, CEO and Chairman of Aviatrix. "Cloud security can no longer be treated as a perimeter problem. We are in the Containment Era, a fundamental shift in how organizations must think about securing cloud environments, and this legislation recognizes that reality."

The company supports the legislation as an advocate for modernized cloud security standards and stronger public-private collaboration at a time when the cloud has become central to national security, economic resilience, and the delivery of critical services.

Enterprise cloud migration across the public and private sectors has delivered speed, scale and efficiency, but security standards have not always modernized at the same pace. Existing cybersecurity programs remain essential, but many still rely heavily on approaches designed for data-center-era environments. The cloud's scale, complexity and interconnected nature require standards that account for activity inside cloud environments, not only at the perimeter.

The rapid adoption of AI workloads is intensifying this challenge, and the frontier models in use today have already demonstrated significant offensive capability. AI agents and workloads are multiplying faster than security teams can review them, and every one of them inherits the access paths of the infrastructure it runs on. These workloads are often ephemeral enough to evade traditional agent-based controls, privileged enough to concentrate risk, and deployed fast enough to outrun manual review. As enterprises scale AI across cloud environments, the Blast Radius of a single compromised workload or misused agent grows with every path it inherits.

The Common-Sense Cloud Security Act would help address that gap by encouraging standards that can evolve alongside modern cloud architectures and emerging AI-driven cyber threats. Aviatrix believes industry and government must continue working together to promote consistent, modern cloud security practices across public-sector systems, critical infrastructure and private enterprise.

"In the Containment Era, organizations need standards that recognize how modern attacks move through legitimate credentials, trusted systems and ungoverned communication paths inside complex cloud environments," Merritt added. "The question is no longer whether AI will reshape the enterprise; it's whether security architecture can keep pace. Aviatrix is proud to support this legislation and the broader public-private effort to strengthen cloud security as cyber threats continue to proliferate."

Aviatrix defines the Containment Era as a fundamental shift in cybersecurity, where the primary challenge has moved from keeping attackers out to limiting what they can reach once inside. In the Containment Era, containment is the architectural enforcement of explicit communication policy at every workload - governing what it can reach and what can reach it, at the granularity of workload identity and protocol - on every path available to it, independent of whether a compromise has been detected.

Aviatrix put that standard into practice on October 26 with the launch of Aviatrix Clearance, a new offering on the Aviatrix Containment Platform, built on the Cloud Native Security Fabric. Clearance lets security teams limit each cloud workload to the paths it needs, outbound and lateral, and enforce that policy safely: each policy runs in monitor mode first, shows what it would block before it blocks anything, and backs out in one action. Through its Clearance Incident Response Program, Aviatrix is making Clearance free for every enterprise across its entire estate from November 1, 2026, through May 1, 2027. This gives security teams time to patch with a containment backstop in place.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the network containment company. The Aviatrix Containment Platform sets what every cloud workload may reach before any attack, so a compromised workload does not become a company-wide breach. Built on the Cloud Native Security Fabric, it enforces that policy in the network, at every workload and in every cloud, with nothing to install and nothing to detect first, and encrypts the traffic it allows. It is simpler, safer, faster, and less costly than the firewalls and agents it replaces. The Cloud Native Security Fabric is quantum safe. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.

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