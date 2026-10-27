Re:Build Announces $2.1 Billion To Accelerate America's Reindustrialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Framingham, MA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Capital led by General Catalyst and JPMorganChase's Strategic Investment Group, which oversees the direct equity investing for its Security and Resiliency Initiative

Capital will expand Re:Build's manufacturing platform and product ecosystem Re:Build's mission is to ensure the next generation of important products are made, at scale, in America

Re:Build, the advanced manufacturing company accelerating American industrial innovation, today announced it has secured $2.1 billion in new funding to ensure the most innovative products can be made in America for generations to come.

This significant investment - led by General Catalyst and JPMorganChase's Strategic Investment Group - will expand Re:Build's capacity to manufacture hard tech products and launch new industrial startups, yielding a surge of high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing jobs.

To date, Re:Build's founding team has raised over $4 billion. With this new round of funding, Re:Build ensures it has sufficient capital in its long-term holding company to support ambitious growth plans across several industries, including aerospace and defense; electrification; medical; energy and environment; and robotics and automation.

“We started Re:Build because the deindustrialization of America is an economic failure and national security risk,” said Re:Build Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Jeff Wilke.“This capital allows Re:Build to go faster and further than would otherwise be possible, and build a great manufacturing business and a platform for American industrial leadership. The products and companies emerging from our ecosystem prove we can help restore America's industrial might.”

Re:Build, founded in 2020, works directly with industrial companies and innovators to turn manufactured product ideas into reality. Re:Build's involvement begins at the earliest stages of product design. By employing Re:Build's proprietary Manufacturing Constrained Design (MCD) process, industrial innovators achieve large-scale production at a faster pace and lower cost compared to traditional methods.

“The cost and quality achievable in manufacturing is largely determined during the product design process, long before production begins,” said Re:Build Co-Founder and CEO Miles Arnone.“Most manufacturers aren't involved in designing the products they make-we are. By the time production starts, we've built a true partnership with our customers.”

Today, the Re:Build ecosystem employs more than 2,100 people in the U.S. and houses more than 2.4 million square feet of advanced manufacturing capacity. Re:Build is set to create tens of thousands of U.S.-based jobs through reindustrialization in the next decade.

Re:Build operates through two complementary models:



End-to-end partnerships with industrial companies and innovators to design, engineer, and manufacture products at scale across verticals including aerospace and defense; electrification; medical; energy and environment; and robotics and automation. Incubation of industrial startups in critical, underserved markets that provides founding teams access to Re:Build's capabilities and capital to reach scaled manufacturing faster.

To date, Re:Build has launched hundreds of products and production systems, including cost-effective unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) engineered and manufactured in the U.S., in record time.

In addition, Re:Build incubates and builds companies alongside founding teams to bring transformative at-scale products and processing ideas to life on U.S. soil, including

America was built on a manufacturing industry that created a vibrant middle class, supported national security, and stirred the envy of the world. Yet, decades of outsourcing, offshoring, and complacency led to deindustrialization. Re:Build's $2.1 billion in funding reflects a deep conviction among investors that the nation's manufacturing can be restored.

“General Catalyst has long believed that rebuilding American industrial capacity is one of the most important economic and national security imperatives of our time,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst.“To compete with China, re-industrialize the U.S., and revitalize the towns and jobs that have been left behind, we need platform companies that can operate at genuine scale-and we need our innovation ecosystem to learn how to build hardware again. Since our first investment in Re:Build in 2024, we have been proud to support the company as it has created the platform and culture to rapidly design and build what America needs, at the scale we need. We are excited to deepen our partnership as the company continues to grow."

“Re:Build is playing an important role in strengthening America's advanced manufacturing base and industrial resilience,” said Todd Combs, Head of the Strategic Investment Group, JPMorganChase.“Its work to strengthen advanced manufacturing and critical supply chains also advances our Security and Resiliency Initiative. Re:Build has developed a platform with the technical depth and operating discipline to solve complex manufacturing challenges at scale.”

“When we founded Re:Build, we set out to create a new platform to support great American product companies,” said Re:Build Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, William Barker.“We've spent five years doing that – developing capabilities, assembling world-class talent, and laying the foundations. With this raise, we're ready to scale and deliver on the full promise of our mission.”

ABOUT RE:BUILD

Re:Build's mission is to ensure the next generation of important products are made, at scale, in America. Founded in 2020 and currently led by co-founders Jeff Wilke, Miles Arnone, and William Barker, Re:Build partners with industrial companies and innovators from the earliest stages of product design to large-scale production. Re:Build is laying the foundation for a better future for its customers, employees, and communities by revitalizing America's manufacturing base and creating meaningful jobs across America, including in historically deindustrialized regions.

ABOUT GENERAL CATALYST

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company with venture at its core. We meet the most ambitious founders where they are from seed to growth stage and beyond to drive resilience and applied AI. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, London, and Washington, D.C., we support entrepreneurs with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, and give them access to powerful advantages. General Catalyst has supported the growth of 900+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Anthropic, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

CONTACT: Katherine Kelly Re:Build 512-424-9980...