First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results



Net income was $27.4 million compared to $20.8 million reported for the same period of 2025;

Diluted net income per common share of $2.31 compared to $1.75 for the same period of 2025;

Return on average assets was 1.79% compared to 1.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2025;

Benefit from credit losses was $750 thousand compared to provision expense of $2.0 million for the third quarter 2025; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $33.7 million compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2025.1



The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:



Net income was $70.0 million compared to $57.8 million reported for the same period of 2025;

Diluted net income per common share of $5.89 compared to $4.87 for the same period of 2025;

Return on average assets was 1.54% compared to 1.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Provision for credit losses was $3.1 million compared to provision of $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $90.3 million compared to $78.3 million for the same period in 2025.1



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1Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Acquisitions

On March 1, 2026, First Financial Corporation completed the acquisition of CedarStone Financial, Inc. As a result of the acquisition, loans acquired were $292 million, and deposits acquired were $313 million. Although we initially recognized a bargain purchase gain of $716 thousand in the first quarter 2026, measurement period adjustments recorded in the second quarter revised the preliminary purchase accounting. The cumulative resulting year-to-date bargain purchase gain was $33 thousand.

On August 26, 2026, First Financial Corporation, Terre Haute, Indiana (“FFC” or the“Company”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”) with First Illinois Corporation, Decatur, Illinois (“First Illinois”). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, subject to the allocation and election procedures set forth therein, each outstanding share of First Illinois common stock will be converted into the right to receive either 0.5727 shares of FFC common stock or $44.35 in cash, with 70% of First Illinois common stock to be exchanged for FFC common stock and 30% to be exchanged for cash, in each case subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased with our third quarter results. The quarter marked another quarter of record net income and record net interest income. Our net interest margin and profitability remain strong with a 4.36% net interest margin and a 1.54% return on assets year-to-date. Loan pipelines remain strong and credit quality remains stable.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2026 were $4.45 billion versus $3.93 billion for the comparable period in 2025, an increase of $520 million or 13.23%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans decreased $3.5 million or 0.08% from $4.45 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2026, were $4.41 billion compared to $3.97 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $444 million or 11.20%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans decreased $56.1 million or 1.26% from $4.47 billion as of June 30, 2026. Organic growth of $191 million year-over-year was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were $4.85 billion versus $4.59 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $260 million, or 5.66%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits decreased $17 million or 0.36% from $4.87 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.87 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $4.62 billion as of September 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $31.9 million or 0.66% from $4.83 billion as of June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing deposits were $991 million, and time deposits were $824 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $850 million and $703 million, respectively for the same period of 2025.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026, was $660.4 million compared to $622.2 million on September 30, 2025. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.56 per share quarterly dividend in July and declared a $0.56 quarterly dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2026.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $55.54 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $52.50 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.04 per share, or 5.79%. Tangible Book Value per share was $45.79 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $42.75 as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $3.04 per share or 7.11%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.16% at September 30, 2026, compared to 9.12% at September 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was a record $63.5 million, compared to $54.6 million reported for the same period of 2025, an increase of $8.9 million, or 16.3%. Interest income increased $10.3 million and interest expense increased $1.4 million year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was 4.51% compared to the 4.25% reported at September 30, 2025.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2026, were $21.1 million versus $19.3 million as of September 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.48% as of September 30, 2026, versus 0.49% as of September 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $27.1 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.61% as of June 30, 2026.

Credit Loss Provision

Benefit from credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $750 thousand, compared to a provision expense of $2.0 million for the same period 2025. The benefit from credit losses was primarily due to an individually evaluated loan from a prior acquisition that was fully recovered during the current quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

In the third quarter of 2026 net charge-offs were $1.0 million compared to $1.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2026, was $49.7 million compared to $47.4 million as of September 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.13% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.20% as of September 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.14% as of June 30, 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 was $11.4 million and $11.1 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $41.3 million compared to $38.0 million in 2025.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 53.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, versus 56.63% for the same period in 2025.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $7.0 million versus $5.0 million for the same period in 2025. The effective tax rate for 2026 was 19.73% compared to 20.18% for 2025.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

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