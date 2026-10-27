Bob Evans Expands Free Veterans Day Menu From Sunrise To Supper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded menu offers veterans and active-duty military more choices from breakfast through dinner on Nov. 11

New Albany, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Evans Farmhouse KitchenTM is offering veterans and active-duty military a free meal on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. This year's bigger menu features 11 hearty favorites, including more dinner options, served all day, dine-in only, at all Bob Evans Restaurants.

“Our veterans deserve a warm meal and an even warmer welcome, and this year we wanted to go further,” said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants.“With more signature dishes from sunrise to supper, we're proud to make this Veterans Day our best yet.”

Supporting veterans is a longtime commitment for Bob Evans Restaurants, whose founder was a veteran himself. In addition to the Veterans Day menu available all day, every veteran and active-duty guest will receive a special thank-you offer redeemable for a free cup of Bob Evans signature sausage gravy and freshly baked biscuits on a future visit.

Guests can choose one complimentary entrée from the Veterans Day menu:

Country Biscuit Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

Banana Berry Oatmeal

Sunrise

The Mini Sampler

Brioche French Toast

Cup of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Down-Home Country-Fried Steak



Smaller Portion Turkey & Dressing Hickory-Smoked Ham Steaks

Full menu descriptions are available at bobevans.com/veterans-day.

Guests must provide proof of service to receive their free meal and a thank-you offer. Accepted forms of ID include a U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW), a photograph in uniform, DD214, or a citation or commendation.

For details and to find a location, visit bobevans.com/veterans-day.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for the restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. True to that tradition, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen utilizes fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across its nearly 410 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects the brand's dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. Get more of what you love at BobEvans.com or through the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Photos are available here.

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Country Biscuit Breakfast Smaller Portion Turkey & Dressing

CONTACT: Bob Fradette, VP Marketing Communication Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC...