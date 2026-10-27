Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Celsius Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius common stock between February 21, 2025 and June 3, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights. Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

According to the complaint, Celsius acquired Alani Nutrition LLC, a maker of highly caffeinated drinks, on April 1, 2025. Although defendants represent that Alani Nu drinks are safe and healthy, the plaintiff contends that a single 12-ounce drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine-more than double the 100-milligram daily limit recommended for teenagers and children aged 12 to 17. Despite the risks these beverages present to teens, the company markets them to young consumers while simultaneously asserting a commitment not to do so. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that their products did not adequately warn of cardiac risks and that marketing to individuals under 18 targeted a demographic particularly susceptible to those health hazards. Consequently, this created a non-speculative risk of consumers suffering potentially fatal adverse health events, which, once revealed, was likely to inflict a significant negative impact on the company's business and reputation, rendering the defendants' public statements materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Celsius Lawsuit

Q: What is the Celsius lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 3, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Celsius stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the disclosure of negative news and regulatory investigations, Celsius's common stock experienced two major single-day percentage drops: on April 10, 2026, after media outlets reported that the family of a 17-year-old had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alani Nu distributors over caffeine-related cardiac risks, Celsius's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $34.86; subsequently, on June 4, 2026, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Celsius and its Alani Nu subsidiary for deceptive trade practices regarding the marketing of high-caffeine energy drinks to children and teens, the stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 7.53%, to close at $27.75.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Celsius lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that Celsius Holdings and its executives misled investors by repeatedly portraying their products-specifically Alani Nu energy drinks-as safe and healthy. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the company failed to adequately disclose the serious cardiac risks associated with high caffeine levels in Alani Nu drinks. Furthermore, it alleges that while executives claimed they did not market or sample to children or teens under 18, the company actively targeted that vulnerable demographic using bright packaging, college student "ambassadors," and youth-oriented social media campaigns, concealing the severe health and regulatory risks that this marketing strategy created. A: Following the reporting of disappointing second-quarter 2026 financial results, a significant miss in Foot Locker revenue, a reduction in full-year net sales guidance, and disclosures regarding an increasingly promotional athletic footwear environment, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. common stock fell $55.02 per share, or approximately 30%, to close at a price of $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026.

Q: What do Celsius investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased CELH common stock during the Class Period (February 21, 2025 through June 3, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Celsius shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired CELH common stock during the Class Period (February 21, 2025 to June 3, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Celsius lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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