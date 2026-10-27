Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Baidu, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu common stock between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

Reuters stated on November 26, 2025, that Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg sent an October 7th letter notifying Congress that the Pentagon designated Baidu as one of three newly added entities supporting the Chinese military. Following this report, Baidu's American Depositary Shares (ADS) dropped $1.54, or 1.3%, closing at $116.34 that day. Subsequently, on February 26, 2026, the firm released its Q4 and full-year 2025 financial figures, posting total revenue of RMB129.1 billion ($18.46 billion)-a 3% decrease year-over-year, which management mainly blamed on "a decrease in Legacy Business, partially offset by an increase in Baidu Core AI-powered Business." Driven by these results, Baidu's ADS fell $7.50, or 5.65%, ending the session at $125.15. Later, on August 18, 2026, the company issued its Q2 2026 financial metrics, generating RMB 31.3 billion ($4.62 billion) in revenue, down 4% compared to the prior year. Leadership explained that they were "deliberately holding back on monetizing the AI search," which "weighed on our advertising businesses in the near term." Additionally, the business highlighted that "[t]he competition in this industry remains very intense" alongside an "intensified further" struggle for user engagement. In response, Baidu's ADS plummeted $13.25, or 12.73%, to settle at $90.87 on August 18, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Baidu, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Baidu Lawsuit

Q: What is the Baidu lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 13, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Baidu stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the reporting of financial results and operational disclosures across the Class Period, Baidu's American Depositary Shares (ADS) experienced two major single-day percentage drops: on February 26, 2026, when the Company reported full-year 2025 results showing a total revenue decline of over 3% year-over-year, Baidu ADS fell $7.50 per share, or 5.65%, to close at $125.15 on unusually heavy trading volume; subsequently, on August 18, 2026, when Baidu reported second-quarter 2026 results revealing a 4% year-over-year drop in General Business revenue and an 8% quarter-over-quarter drop in the Baidu Core AI-powered business, the ADS price plummeted $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, to close at $90.87 on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Baidu lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that Baidu and its executives misled investors by overstating the ability of the company's new artificial intelligence business to make up for steep declines in its traditional online marketing and search businesses. Specifically, the complaint alleges that executives repeatedly assured investors that rapid growth in AI-powered initiatives-such as AI cloud infrastructure and AI-native marketing services-was successfully cushioning the impact of ongoing legacy revenue drops, when those AI revenue streams were actually slowing down and struggling to offset the core business declines. A: Following the reporting of financial underperformance and subsequent disclosures regarding regulatory issues, Beta Bionics' common stock experienced sharp single-day and cumulative declines: on January 8–9, 2026, when the Company reported an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts, the stock plummeted from $31.99 per share to $20.14 per share, marking a 37% one-day decline; subsequently, following an SEC Form 8-K disclosure on January 30, 2026, regarding an FDA warning letter, the stock dropped further from $14.79 per share to $13.83 per share; and by April 10, 2026, the stock price slid further to close under $9 per share.

Q: What do Baidu investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased BIDU common stock during the Class Period (November 18, 2025 through August 17, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Baidu shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired BIDU common stock during the Class Period (November 18, 2025 to August 17, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Baidu lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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