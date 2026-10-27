Pluri To Host Investor Conference Calls To Discuss Updates And Strategic Developments
HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq and TASE: PLUR) (“Pluri” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company advancing cell-based solutions for health and longevity, will host an online investor conference via Zoom this coming Thursday, October 29, 2026, featuring Mr. Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of Pluri and Mr. Alejandro Weinstein, Chairman and Active Investor, to provide an update on company developments.
The session in Hebrew will take place at 11 am, Israel time, and a second session in English will be held at 8:30 am Eastern Time.
Please find below the registration link for the Hebrew-language session:
Please find below the registration link for the English-language session:
Contact:
Pluri: ...
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