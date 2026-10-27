MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical device company that engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions to enhance the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes. Beta Bionics offers an automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”). In October 2025, Beta Bionics allegedly disclosed that it had received a Form 483 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) raising concerns about iLet. According to the complaint, defendants stressed that the letter had nothing to do with the safety or efficacy of the device itself, and that the FDA had only taken issue with Beta Bionics' interpretation of which customer complaints needed to be reported to the FDA, such that Beta Bionics would have to back-file some additional customer complaints that were very minor in nature and required no medical intervention. The complaint further alleges that defendants assured investors that Beta Bionics was swiftly implementing the FDA's required changes to its complaint reporting system, and accordingly that they did not“foresee any ongoing challenge with this at all.”

The Beta Bionics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the FDA had raised numerous serious issues with the iLet device itself, namely that the device was malfunctioning and dosing patients with dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events; (ii) contrary to defendants' assertions that the complaints back-filed with the FDA pursuant to the Form 483 were of no moment and entirely benign, they instead numbered in the thousands and included hundreds of life-threatening events requiring significant medical intervention; and (iii) the FDA was not satisfied with Beta Bionics' response to the issue, as Beta Bionics had utterly failed to implement any meaningful corrective actions.

On January 8, 2026, after markets closed, Beta Bionics allegedly reported an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts. According to the complaint, the announcement revealed that facts reported previously by the Capitol Forum in December – that Beta Bionics had received over 18,000 complaints out of less than 30,000 patients and failed to investigate, report to the FDA, or take corrective action – were credible and beginning to tell in Beta Bionics' performance. On this news, the price of Beta Bionics common stock dropped 37%, according to the complaint.

On January 30, 2026, Beta Bionics' allegedly filed a Form 8-K that disclosed that the FDA had sent Beta Bionics a warning letter connected to its earlier Form 483. The complaint alleges that Beta Bionics conceded that the FDA's concerns were more serious than the minor difference in reporting-rule interpretation Beta Bionics had previously acknowledged. On this news, the price of Beta Bionics common stock fell further, according to the complaint.

On February 24, 2026, the FDA allegedly released the warning letter to the public. The complaint alleges that the warning letter contradicted Beta Bionics' complacent framing of the FDA's concerns – and the underlying issues with iLet – making clear that any malfunction that could be life threatening must be reported to the FDA. The complaint further alleges the warning letter elaborated that any hypoglycemia requiring medical intervention was reportable because any such episode, even if resolved by giving a patient candy, raises the chances of future hypoglycemic episodes, likely more severe than the first and potentially leading to irreversible side effects, including death. On this news, the price of Beta Bionics stock declined further, according to the complaint.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Beta Bionics, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Beta Bionics Lawsuit

Q: What is the Beta Bionics lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 3, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Beta Bionics stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the reporting of financial underperformance and subsequent disclosures regarding regulatory issues, Beta Bionics' common stock experienced sharp single-day and cumulative declines: on January 8–9, 2026, when the Company reported an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts, the stock plummeted from $31.99 per share to $20.14 per share, marking a 37% one-day decline; subsequently, following an SEC Form 8-K disclosure on January 30, 2026, regarding an FDA warning letter, the stock dropped further from $14.79 per share to $13.83 per share; and by April 10, 2026, the stock price slid further to close under $9 per share.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Beta Bionics lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit claims that Baidu and its executives misled investors by overstating the ability of the company's new artificial intelligence business to make up for steep declines in its traditional online marketing and search businesses. Specifically, the complaint alleges that executives repeatedly assured investors that rapid growth in AI-powered initiatives-such as AI cloud infrastructure and AI-native marketing services-was successfully cushioning the impact of ongoing legacy revenue drops, when those AI revenue streams were actually slowing down and struggling to offset the core business declines.

Q: What do Beta Bionics investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased BBNX common stock during the Class Period (July 30, 2025 through February 24, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Beta Bionics shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired BBNX common stock during the Class Period (July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Beta Bionics lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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