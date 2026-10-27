Fluidcloud Launches Vhop, A Vmware Exit Package, For Enterprises That Don't Depend On Broadcom's VDDK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Self-service in minutes, vHOP maps NSX firewall policy and produces Terraform for the target cloud before any data moves

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidCloud today launched vHOP (VM Hopping Engine), a self-service VMware exit package, that maps an entire VMware estate, translates NSX firewall policy and generates executable Terraform for the target cloud, without using the VMware Virtual Disk Development Kit (VDDK) and before any workload data moves. Instead of stopping at inventory, vHOP produces the target architecture, firewall migration plan and infrastructure code needed to begin the exit. Available in the FluidCloud platform, vHOP supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Nutanix.

In late August, Broadcom took down the public download pages for VDDK. Broadcom has since said the kit's licensed use“has always been backup and recovery” and that it“is not a customer entitlement.” Many agentless migration tools have depended on VDDK to read virtual disks, so organizations partway through an exit are re-planning around in-guest agents or cold copies, often with a VMware renewal date approaching.

Copying disks is the easier part of a VMware exit. The harder part is everything around the VMs that has to be rebuilt on the other side. In estates that use NSX micro-segmentation, rebuilding firewall policy on the destination takes design decisions as well as translation. NSX's distributed firewall ships with a default rule that allows all traffic, while AWS security groups support only allow rules, so NSX deny rules need a new home and traffic that was never governed by a rule has to be identified. vHOP starts work before any data moves.

Unlike tools that cover inventory or replication alone, vHOP combines agentless, VDDK-independent discovery, NSX firewall translation, multi-cloud architecture and executable Terraform before a single workload moves. Other products address pieces of the exit, inventory, disk replication or deployment, but vHOP connects the full decision chain from the existing VMware estate to a buildable target environment. The three-day, engineer-led version of vHOP delivers:



An agentless, read-only discovery of VMs, networks, NSX groups and firewall policies through the vCenter and NSX Manager APIs

A review of which migration, backup and DR tools in the current toolchain depend on VDDK

A firewall migration plan that translates NSX rules for the target cloud and flags where target quotas will be hit

Terraform modules (IaC) for the destination cloud so the customer starts with best practices from day 1 in the new cloud A recommended data path for each workload group, using FluidCloud's own migration engine (which doesn't use VDDK) or a tool the customer already runs, such as AWS Transform MGN



“Losing VDDK made copying disks harder, but the disk copy was rarely what held these projects up,” said Sharad Kumar, co-founder and CEO of FluidCloud.“It's the firewall rules, the security groups and the dependencies nobody wrote down that push a migration past the renewal date. vHOP gets those mapped and turned into Terraform in three days, so a team knows what it's actually moving before it picks a tool to copy the disks.”

Availability

vHOP is available now in the FluidCloud platform, which customers can also buy through AWS Marketplace. The self-service assessment returns a plan in minutes; the engineer-led version takes three days. A free VMware exit guide,“The 5 Hardest Problems Exiting VMware,” is available at fluidcloud.com/vmware-exit.

About FluidCloud

FluidCloud is the world's first Cloud CloningTM platform, enabling enterprises to discover, migrate, recover, and operate entire cloud environments across regions, accounts, and cloud providers in minutes.

Powered by its proprietary Large Infrastructure Model (LIM), FluidCloud transforms complex cloud infrastructure including workloads, networks, security policies and dependencies into a universally portable representation enabling rapid cloud migration, true to the minute disaster recovery posture, infrastructure resilience, cloud FinOps, and seamless operations across cloud environments.

FluidCloud supports & partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, VMware, Nutanix, OVH, and Vultr.

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