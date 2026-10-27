Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Innventure, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure common stock between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

This lawsuit concerns whether Innventure and certain of its officers misled investors about the significance and prospects of a purported data center deal between the Company's subsidiary, Accelsius Holdings LLC ("Accelsius"), and DarkNX, a company Innventure described as a global digital infrastructure developer.

On May 28, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report entitled "Innventure: The Latest Iteration Of A Decades-Long Grift Propped Up By A Fake 300MW Data Center Deal," which alleged that the DarkNX deal was a fabrication, stating there was "zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project." The report further alleged that DarkNX appeared to be a shell company registered out of a Toronto-area home with only around nine employees and no visible data center experience or institutional funding. On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8%, to close at $5.87 on May 28, 2026.

Then, on August 13, 2026, after the market closed, Innventure reported Q2 2026 results, disclosing that "the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available" and that "Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings." On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Innventure, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until October 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Innventure Lawsuit

Q: What is the Innventure lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 27, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Innventure stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the publication of a critical report by Morpheus Research on May 28, 2026-which alleged that Innventure's darkNX data center agreement was a fabrication-Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share; subsequently, following the release of second-quarter 2026 results on August 13, 2026, which revealed a net loss of $34.9 million, the suspension of Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets, and the removal of the DarkNX project from internal bookings because its deployment site was no longer available, Innventure's stock price plummeted an additional $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Innventure lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Innventure, Inc. and its executives misled investors by announcing a landmark agreement through its subsidiary, Accelsius, with an alleged digital infrastructure company named DarkNX to deploy two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology ("NeuCool") across a massive 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements and subsequent financial projections-which touted Accelsius as reaching cash-flow positivity and hitting a 100 million dollar annual revenue run rate by the end of 2026-were materially false and misleading because DarkNX was merely a shell company lacking the team, funding, or actual operational capacity to execute a large-scale data center project. Consequently, management's positive representations regarding Accelsius's bookings, revenue targets, and commercial adoption were without a reasonable basis.

Q: What do Innventure investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased INV common stock during the Class Period (November 17, 2025 through August 13, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Innventure shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired INV common stock during the Class Period (November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Innventure lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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