New Staffbase Study Exposes The Cost Of Workplace Information Overload

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over half of frontline respondents juggle six or more information channels, study commissioned by Staffbase finds

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragmented communication and information are costing frontline organisations in productivity, accuracy and speed, according to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Staffbase. The Frontline Experience In 2027: Closing The Information Gap study reveals that more than half of respondents receive critical company news and information across six or more channels, while 35% encounter conflicting, outdated, or unclear information a few times a week or more. The impact is significant, 48% of respondents report lower productivity or operational efficiency, 44% a higher risk of errors, quality issues or missed deadlines, and 43% slower decision-making as a result.

The study found that this approach to communication undermines consistency and trust through inconsistent data and an incoherent information experience.

“In the UK and Europe, we're seeing organisations invest heavily in the systems that run the business, and increasingly in AI, but too often that value never extends the last mile to frontline employees,” said Frank Wolf, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Staffbase.

“This research shows both what that gap costs in productivity and accuracy, and how much employees want one place that brings everything together. Closing that gap means giving every employee a place they can trust to find out what matters, get the right answer and know what to do next.”

Key findings include:



Too many channels: More than 50% of respondents receive the news and information they need to do their job across six or more channels, and 27% say information across channels is moderately to very inconsistent.

Trust and accuracy: 35% of respondents encounter conflicting, outdated, or unclear information at least once a week, and one in five are at best only moderately confident that they know which source is accurate or approved.

Where AI belongs: 47% of respondents rank AI-powered answers and guidance among the top three capabilities they want from a unified frontline experience, and 46% rank one place to see tasks, required actions, and what to do next. A single resource: 83% of respondents say a single app bringing together work-related activities and information would have a high or very high impact on their ability to do their jobs effectively.

The study recommends that technology, operations, and communication leaders understand the distinct needs of frontline workers, consolidate tools into a single trusted app, and deliver AI with governance and guardrails grounded in company context. Forrester Consulting writes that“consolidating what makes sense and connecting what remains helps information and experiences flow across applications, giving employees a simpler, more cohesive way to stay informed and productive.”

The full study is available at .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the AI-powered employee experience software designed to scale with an organization's needs, from focused communications to a superapp or enterprise intranet. From headquarters to the frontline, people use Staffbase to stay informed, find answers they can trust, and complete everyday tasks. By combining its own content and workflows with the systems companies already use, Staffbase bridges the last mile from a complex digital workplace to a simple, relevant employee experience.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Adidas, DHL, Etihad Airways, and MAN Truck & Bus, use Staffbase to reach their people and turn business priorities into employee action. That means faster change adoption, stronger compliance, and more consistent operations across sites, shifts, and teams.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

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