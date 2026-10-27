Arctic Wolf 2026 Agentic Security Operations Report Reveals AI Now Resolves The Majority Of Security Investigations In Its Agentic SOC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings show how agentic AI with human oversight is accelerating threat response, reducing alert fatigue, and reshaping security operations at global scale

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today released its 2026 Agentic Security Operations Report, revealing that agentic AI now resolves 60% of security investigations as security operations undergoes its most significant transformation in decades to keep pace with machine-speed threats. As threat actors increasingly leverage AI and automation to move faster and scale their operations, Arctic Wolf built the Aurora® Agentic SOC to operate at machine speed, shifting the majority of investigation work to AI while enabling human analysts to focus on the threats that require oversight and expertise.

Drawing on data from more than 11,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, the report provides a comprehensive view into agentic security operations at scale. The findings show how security operations at Arctic Wolf have dramatically changed in just one year, redefining how work is divided between AI and human analysts.

Approximately one year ago at Arctic Wolf, humans handled 81% of investigations without AI assistance. Today, human-only investigations account for only 2% of total caseload, while agentic AI resolves 60% of investigations autonomously and AI-human collaboration has expanded from less than 1% to 38% of investigations. This dramatic shift underscores the need for a new security operations paradigm. As investigation volume and attacker speed outpace what human-led operations can efficiently handle, organizations need agentic security operations that combine AI and human expertise to remain resilient in the age of AI.

The need for machine-speed security operations has become increasingly evident as organizations face fast-moving threats and critical vulnerabilities such as PHP2Shell. Security teams often have hours, not days, to determine exposure, prioritize remediation, and investigate signs of compromise. The report shows that Arctic Wolf's agentic AI is helping organizations meet those demands by automating investigation workflows while preserving human oversight for the decisions that matter most.

The report demonstrates how the Aurora Agentic SOC improves both speed and efficiency at scale. While monthly investigation volume increased 21% over the past year, alert volume declined 19%, reducing noise and analyst burden even as workloads grew. At the same time, the average time from an alert-generating event to an actionable ticket fell 36%, enabling faster response and shrinking the window available to attackers.

"The reality of today's threat landscape is that attackers are already operating at machine speed, and organizations can no longer rely on AI-only or human-only security operations to keep pace," said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. "Arctic Wolf built a new operating model where AI handles the volume, humans provide oversight, and both work together to deliver better outcomes. That's how we help organizations turn AI into a force multiplier for their security teams rather than just another tool."

Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, which processes more than 10 trillion security events each week, Arctic Wolf operates the world's largest commercial agentic SOC, conducting more than 200,000 investigations weekly and resolving more than three million security cases since launching in March 2026. The report underscores how Arctic Wolf's investment in agent-led security operations with humans in-the-loop is delivering measurable results at scale.

Autonomy Built on Trust

The report emphasizes that in the age of AI, speed alone is not enough. Trust remains the biggest barrier to AI adoption in security operations, and Arctic Wolf is solving it. Organizations need confidence that AI-driven decisions are accurate, explainable, and aligned to their business context.

Arctic Wolf's patent-pending Swarm of ExpertsTM is designed to help organizations build that confidence. This network of specialized AI agents within the Aurora Agentic SOC executes and validates work across major SOC functions. The AI Trust EngineTM governs agent behavior, so agents may act autonomously when confidence is high. Agents are designed to escalate cases that are uncertain, novel, or outside their validated experience to a security analyst rather than acting on them. Each human decision becomes a new learning signal that expands what agents can resolve with confidence.

More visibility, less noise

Everyday business activity buries threat signals, making visibility more important than volume. The Aurora Agentic SOC opens just 13 investigations for every billion observations processed and surfaces one alert for every 175.6 million observations. While overall alert volume declined, the share of high- and critical-severity tickets remained steady, so security teams see less noise without sacrificing visibility into meaningful threats.

Those efficiencies translate into real-world outcomes. In our analysis of customer data, Arctic Wolf customers using Aurora Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with endpoint coverage saw seven times fewer events escalate to investigation than customers using endpoint detection and response alone, while realizing an approximately 12x cost advantage compared with building and operating an agentic SOC in-house.

The 2026 Agentic Security Operations Report offers CISOs, IT leaders, and security practitioners a data-driven look at how AI is transforming security operations and where human expertise continues to matter most. As organizations adapt to a world of machine-speed threats, the findings provide a blueprint for reducing noise, accelerating response, and building resilience through trusted AI. Read the report.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk, so they can operate with control and the freedom to innovate. To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit .

Media Contact

Oliver Cowley

Manager, Corporate Communications, Arctic Wolf

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Legal Disclaimers

Statements regarding potential cost savings or performance improvements are based on comparative data and may vary by organization. Results are not guaranteed and are dependent on customer environment and implementation.

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