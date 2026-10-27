DP World Earns Great Place To Work® Honors Across Five Latin American Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Argentina, Dominican Republic, and Peru recognized for the third time, Paraguay earns its second honor, and Brazil ranks 11th in São Paulo's 2026 Great Place to Work awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has earned new Great Place to Work® honors across five Latin American markets, recognizing the company's continued commitment to fostering positive, inclusive workplaces and investing in its people.

DP World's operations in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Peru received LATAM Great Place to Work awards for the third time, while Paraguay earned the recognition for the second time. DP World also ranked 87th among more than 7,000 participating companies in the 2026 LATAM rankings. In Brazil, the company secured 11th place in the Great Place to Work São Paulo 2026 ranking, among 102 selected companies in the Interior and São Paulo Coast category.

The latest honors build on DP World's track record of workplace recognition across the Americas. In 2025, DP World earned Great Place to Work Certification across the region, following recognition in six countries in 2024.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. Its recognition programs evaluate organizations on their ability to foster positive workplace environments, with employee feedback playing a central role in assessing trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The 2026 LATAM rankings were based on an analysis of more than 2.4 million employee responses, representing approximately 4.5 million employees across participating organizations from more than 30 countries in Latin America.

Morten Johansen, CEO and Managing Director, DP World in the Americas, said: "Earning Great Place to Work recognition across five Latin American markets is a testament to the culture our teams have built and continue to strengthen every day. Receiving this honor for the third time in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Peru demonstrates our sustained focus on employee experience, while Paraguay's second award reflects the continued expansion of that workplace culture across the region. As we continue to grow across the Americas, creating an environment where employees feel respected, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential remains central to our success."

As DP World expands its network of ports, terminals, logistics services, and trade infrastructure across Latin America, attracting, developing, and retaining talent remains a priority. The recognitions reflect the company's continued investment in employee development, workplace well-being, and an inclusive culture, helping build stronger teams, deliver reliable service to customers, and support long-term growth across the region.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Learn more at