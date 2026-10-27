Tiara Yachts Welcomes The 35 LX To Its Luxury Crossover Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is proud to announce the, the brand's newest model in its Luxury Crossover (LX) series. Designed as a high-end dual console bowrider built for social entertaining, active family adventures and sandbar relaxation, the 35 LX will make its public debut at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) in February 2027.

Engineered to adapt effortlessly to any occasion on the water, the 35 LX marries flexible deck spaces with the exceptional performance, quality and craftsmanship synonymous with the Tiara Yachts brand. The boat is purposefully built to make the most of every outing, whether gathering the family for a day at the sandbar, enjoying open water with friends or hosting guests at the dock.

"Our Luxury Crossover product embodies what today's boating families value most: an uncompromised blend of space, performance and versatility," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "No two days on the water are identical, and this vessel is purposefully built to let our customers tailor every outing – whether it's a high-energy sandbar gathering or a relaxed sunset cruise – without sacrificing the premium luxury experience they expect from Tiara."

The 35 LX is designed with an open layout that maximizes social connection and ease of movement. A seamless centerline walkthrough provides direct, unimpeded access from the aft cockpit straight to the expansive bow area, where comfortable lounge seating – including a table that converts into a sunpad – invites relaxation. Forward-facing lounge seating in the aft cockpit provides a clear, comfortable vantage point while underway, while an integrated hull-side boarding door makes accessing the boat simple and safe.

Behind the helm, the 35 LX delivers smooth, responsive, and intuitive performance. The vessel is available with the twin Mercury Verado(R) V10 propulsion package, controlled via an advanced helm interface that integrates state-of-the-art Garmin electronics with EmpirBus digital switching. Beyond its upper-deck day-boating capabilities, the vessel also serves as a comfortable retreat from the elements. Below deck, a private head offers added convenience, while a private cabin with settee and dedicated storage provides a quiet retreat for changing, or escaping the sun between adventures.

"Every line and feature on the 35 LX was carefully considered to maximize usable real estate and social connection on board," said Gabe Rose, Design Manager at Tiara Yachts. "By combining centerline walkthrough access with multifunctional seating layouts at both bow and stern, we've created a 35-foot platform that feels remarkably open and effortless to navigate. It gives owners and their guests room to spread out while keeping everyone connected to the water."

Please visit for more information about the 35 LX. Tiara will host a sea trial event for the media in Florida (details coming soon) ahead of the boat's public debut at the Miami International Boat Show (February 10-14, 2027).

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. Combining heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation, the company offers luxury models from 34 to 56 feet across three distinct Series – Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE) – that are designed with unique social zones and transformational layouts to connect people more deeply to the water, their destinations, and each other. For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

Media Contact

Kendall Sedestrom

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734.718.5480

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