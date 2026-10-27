CYPHER Agent Brings On-The-Job Answers, Coaching And Practice Into Frontline Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Workers can ask questions, rehearse customer conversations and get step-by-step guidance from approved company knowledge.

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYPHER Learning, the AI-native platform that puts company knowledge to work, today announced the next generation of CYPHER Agent will go where the learning management system never could: into the work itself. Using company knowledge, CYPHER Agent will answer on-the-job questions, coach people through live situations, build personalized training, help them practice, and assess who is ready to perform.

For more than two decades, the LMS has worked the same way: experts write courses, people take them, and learning and development (L&D) reports completions. That model breaks down at the moments knowledge matters most - when a server learns a guest has a food allergy, a technician opens an unfamiliar repair, or an insurance agent fields a question about a new state rule. No one has time to search a course catalog or handbook. CYPHER Agent will put the answer, the coaching and the practice into a conversation anyone can start, whenever they need it, in their own language.

"The traditional LMS, built only to deliver and manage courses, is now outdated technology," said John Mazur, CEO of CYPHER Learning. "Work doesn't happen in courses. A server in the middle of a dinner rush or a contractor on a job site needs the right next step now, a chance to practice before it counts, and a manager who knows whether they're ready. CYPHER Agent will do all of that from knowledge a company already has. It's the most significant change in how organizations build capability since training moved online."

From course catalog to coach

CYPHER Agent will replace menus, catalogs and search bars with a conversation. Learners, managers, subject matter experts and L&D teams can say or type what they need, and the agent will respond from approved company knowledge.



Answers people can trust. Organizations upload handbooks, product guides and compliance rules once. Every answer cites its source, and built-in escalation rules tell workers when to stop and get a manager - for example, when a guest reports an allergy.

Coaching in the moment of need. Beyond answering questions, CYPHER Agent will guide people through a live situation one step at a time, including by voice, asking what happened and adjusting each instruction to match.

Practice out loud. Workers can rehearse real conversations, such as calming an upset customer, by speaking with an AI role-play partner. Afterward, the agent will show which steps they covered and which they missed, with references back to the guide.

Build by asking. Managers and experts can create refreshers, step-by-step skills and full courses by describing what they need. A one-hour course with gamification, assessments, visual media and translation into more than 50 languages takes 10 to 15 minutes to build, and creators review and edit every section before it is published. Readiness, not just completion. Managers can ask "Who on my team is behind?" and see overdue training, stalled learners and practice activity at a glance, so they know who is ready to perform, not only who finished a course.



From a manager's request to a server's next step in minutes

During a recent preview, a major restaurant chain asked CYPHER Agent to create a skill for handling guest complaints, test it and publish it to every server in under two minutes. Moments later, a server asked what to do about an overcooked steak. The agent walked her through each step, from thanking the guest to alerting the kitchen to checking back that the replacement was right.

One source of knowledge, tailored to every role

The same approach works anywhere knowledge has to reach many people, in many roles, fast. A restaurant franchise rolling out new menu items can give managers, chefs and servers guidance specific to each role. An auto dealership can quickly prepare its technicians for a new recall repair. An insurer can bring agents in different states up to date on new compliance requirements. Because CYPHER Agent works from a single, governed source of knowledge, every role, region and contractor network will get tailored guidance while L&D keeps control of what is published.

Preview CYPHER Agent at DevLearn

CYPHER Learning will preview the new CYPHER Agent at DevLearn 2026, Nov. 4–6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, at Booth #362, with general availability slated for Q1 2027. On Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9:15 a.m. PT, Gwen O'Neil, director of U-Haul University, and Mark Schuster, product lead at CYPHER Learning, will take the DevLearn Expo Stage to discuss how U-Haul is modernizing its approach to learning and where AI can support an established learning ecosystem today.

To learn more, visit .

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is the AI-native platform that puts company knowledge to work. Multi-brand enterprises, franchise networks and training companies use CYPHER to train employees, franchisees, sales reps, partners and customers on a single platform. CYPHER Agent turns company knowledge into role-specific answers, coaching, practice and learning, so new products and policy changes reach every learner in hours, not weeks. Global brands including Microsoft, McDonald's, Hyundai, Starbucks and U-Haul rely on CYPHER Learning to onboard faster, keep every location consistent and turn training into performance. Learn more at .

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