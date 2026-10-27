Fatboy's Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Design-Forward Gifts That Bring Joy To Every Home

From rechargeable table lamps and charming collaborations to cozy bean bags and statement accessories, Fatboy offers an alternative to ordinary holiday gifts. Designed to be enjoyed long after the decorations come down, each piece combines functionality, quality, and the brand's unmistakable sense of fun.

Whether shopping for design enthusiasts, homebodies, children, or someone who seems to have everything, Fatboy believes the best gifts are the ones that make people smile.

Edison Lamps: A Bright Idea for Holiday Gifting

Few gifts combine practicality and design quite like Fatboy's iconic Edison lighting collection. With their recognizable silhouettes, soft LED lighting, and portable designs, Edison lamps bring warmth and character to virtually any room.

The collection offers several gift-worthy options:



Edison the Petit: A modern design classic, this rechargeable, cordless table lamp creates a warm atmosphere on bedside tables, bookshelves, and dining tables.

Edison the Mini: Available as a set of three, these compact lamps bring a welcoming glow to intimate dinners, festive table settings, and cozy corners.

Edison the Ambiance: An elegant interpretation of the Edison family, combining contemporary design with inviting ambient lighting. Edison la Surprise: A charming miniature lamp that makes a thoughtful little gift, stocking stuffer, or festive surprise.



With their combination of timeless design and everyday functionality, Edison lamps make particularly appealing gifts for design lovers, new homeowners, hosts, and anyone who appreciates a beautifully illuminated space.

Fatboy x Miffy: Two Dutch Icons, One Playful Holiday Collection

For gifts with an extra dose of personality, the Fatboy x Miffy collaboration brings together two beloved Dutch design icons.

Inspired by Miffy, the internationally recognized little rabbit created by Dick Bruna, this special collection reimagines Fatboy favourites through playful details, charming illustrations, and the unmistakable simplicity of Miffy's world.

Among the highlights are the Edison x Miffy lamp, which combines the functionality of Fatboy's iconic portable lighting with Miffy's adorable features, and the Bolleke x Miffy and Bolleke x Boris lamps, rechargeable hanging lights that add a whimsical glow to bedrooms, living spaces, and cozy corners.

The collaboration also includes Junior and Slim bean bags, Point ottomans, and carry bags, making it easy to find a thoughtful present for children, adults, collectors, and design enthusiasts alike.

Discover the Fatboy Holiday Gift Guide in Canada

The Fatboy Holiday Gift Guide 2026 brings together a curated selection of gift ideas, from small design accessories and portable lighting to statement pieces for the home.

Available online to Canadian shoppers, the collection makes it easy to discover original Christmas presents and thoughtful gifts for friends, family, colleagues, and design enthusiasts.

Canadian orders are fulfilled from Fatboy's Montreal-based warehouse, providing convenient domestic shipping across the country.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags, innovative furniture, portable lighting, and lifestyle accessories. Combining bold creativity, functionality, and enduring quality, Fatboy creates products that bring comfort, character, and a smile to everyday living. In Canada, Fatboy products are distributed nationwide, with orders shipped directly from a Montreal-based warehouse.

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