Idea Grove Named One Of Inc.'S Best Power Partners In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas B2B agency recognized in four categories of the 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idea Grove, a B2B PR and visibility agency for technology, manufacturing and industrial companies, has been named one of the Best Power Partners in the United States by Inc. Only 32 companies received the distinction this year. The category is open to every industry, so Idea Grove shares it with companies in technology, financial services, consulting, HR and other fields.

The agency was also recognized in three more categories of the 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards: Advertising, Marketing & Sales; Creative & Branding; and Small & Mighty Companies. Inc. honored several hundred companies across 17 categories this year.

Inc. selects Power Partners by surveying each applicant's clients on how likely they are to recommend the company, then scoring those results alongside its own research. Honorees are vetted by Inc.'s research department before the list is published.

Inc. featured Idea Grove in its national article announcing this year's Best Power Partners. The article included a testimonial from Travis Springer of Sagiss, a provider of managed IT services and longtime Idea Grove client, who said the agency "consistently delivered high-quality service, strategic guidance, and measurable results."

"We've won plenty of awards for our work over the years, but this one is different because it comes from our clients," said Scott Baradell, founder and CEO of Idea Grove. "Being named one of the best business partners in the country, across every industry, means a lot to everyone here."

The news comes a few weeks before the PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards, where Idea Grove is a finalist in six categories, more than any other Dallas-area agency. Its nominations include Agency of the Year and Best Digital Innovation for "Building a Total Visibility Engine for the AI Era," as well as client work for Liveops, Liferay, Thrust Flight and Rently in the Brand Management, Marketing Communications, Public Affairs and Media Relations categories. Winners will be announced Nov. 12 at the Tower Club Dallas.

This isn't Idea Grove's first honor from Inc. The agency has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies three times. It was also named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list in 2021 and 2022, and was the only Dallas company on the list both years.

About Idea Grove

Founded in 2005, Idea Grove is a Dallas-based B2B PR and visibility agency for technology, manufacturing and industrial companies. The agency combines earned media, content and search to help brands get found and trusted by buyers, including in AI search. Learn more at ideagrove.com.

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