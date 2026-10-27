Decusoft Announces Strategic Partnership With Payfederate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership aligns enterprise compensation planning with AI-powered market pricing and job architecture

RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leader in enterprise compensation planning and management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Payfederate, an AI-powered market pricing and job architecture platform. Through this partnership, the two firms will help HR and compensation leaders access complementary solutions for developing competitive pay frameworks and executing effective compensation programs.

Decusoft's flagship solution, Compose, is a highly configurable, no-code compensation planning platform that helps organizations manage complex compensation cycles, analyze pay decisions, and improve transparency across the enterprise. Compose enables HR and compensation teams to administer salary, bonus, equity, and incentive programs while supporting governance, business alignment, and informed decision-making.

Payfederate helps organizations establish the foundation for compensation decisions through market pricing, salary structures, and job architecture. Its platform supports AI-assisted job matching, compensation survey management, and the development of consistent job families, levels, and career frameworks.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities: Payfederate helps organizations understand how to position pay and structure roles, while Compose supports the planning, allocation, and approval of compensation awards. Through client needs, the firms aim to help organizations strengthen the connection between compensation strategy and execution.

“Effective compensation planning starts with a clear understanding of the market and a consistent framework for valuing roles,” said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft.“Our partnership with Payfederate gives organizations access to complementary capabilities that help them build that foundation and put it into practice through Compose.”

“Organizations need reliable market insights and well-defined job frameworks to make confident pay decisions,” said Michael Dressler, Director, Business Development at Payfederate.“Partnering with Decusoft helps us support clients as they translate those insights into compensation programs, combining our market pricing and job architecture capabilities with Compose's flexible planning platform.”

About Decusoft

Decusoft delivers enterprise-grade compensation planning and management software that helps organizations streamline compensation processes, improve transparency, and support equitable pay decisions. The company's Compose platform is used by organizations worldwide to manage salary, bonus, equity, and incentive programs with confidence and control.

About Payfederate

Payfederate is an AI-powered market pricing and job architecture platform that helps organizations build competitive, consistent compensation frameworks. Through AI-assisted job matching, survey management, pay structure development, and job architecture tools, Payfederate helps HR and compensation teams turn market data into informed pay decisions. Learn more at

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