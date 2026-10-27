Beehiiv Launches Podcast Advertising Tools For Creators Of All Sizes

New Advertising Capabilities Expand Monetization Opportunities For Creators, Making It Easier To Earn Money From Podcast Audiences, With No Minimum Downloads Required

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beehiiv today launched a suite of podcast advertising tools, making it possible for creators and publishers of all sizes to earn from their shows. The new capabilities bring dynamic ad insertion, programmatic advertising and creator-sold sponsorship management to the same platform they use to publish podcasts, newsletters and websites, and are available starting today on all beehiiv paid plans.

Dynamic ad insertion lets creators place and replace ads in new and previously published episodes without re-recording or republishing them. Creators can manage their own sponsorship campaigns, use programmatic advertising to fill available ad inventory and track impressions, revenue and campaign performance. beehiiv's podcast measurement is certified compliant with the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines, so advertisers can buy against the industry-standard download and impression metrics they already use. There is no minimum podcast download requirement to participate, and creators retain most of the gross programmatic advertising revenue.

With podcast advertising built into beehiiv, creators can manage podcast sponsorships and programmatic ads alongside their newsletter advertising, paid subscriptions, and digital products. It's another way beehiiv is making it easier for creators to earn more from their content and audiences without adding another platform to their workflow.

“Podcast advertising has traditionally been out of reach for smaller creators, and we're changing that. Whether you have an audience of a few hundred or a few million, you should have the opportunity to earn money from the audience you've built,” said Tyler Denk, co-founder and CEO of beehiiv.“We're bringing podcast advertising into the same platform where creators already publish newsletters, build communities and grow their audiences, giving them more ways to turn their content into a business. And we're just getting started. Before the end of the year, we'll introduce video hosting and distribution for podcasts and communities, with video monetization following in 2027. Our goal is to give creators and publishers more ways to reach people, more opportunities to earn and more control over the businesses they're building.”

beehiiv launched native podcast hosting in April, and creators have since brought thousands of shows to the platform, publishing and distributing them alongside their newsletters and websites. With advertising now live, those creators can run their shows, grow their audiences, and monetize, all in one place.

The launch adds to beehiiv's growing monetization business. The beehiiv Ad Network is now paying publishers more than $1 million per month, connecting independent publications with advertisers and helping creators earn revenue without having to hire sales teams. More than 13,000 publications have monetized through the Ad Network, and beehiiv charges no platform commission on paid subscriptions.

Podcast advertising is also the latest in nearly a year of rapid product development at beehiiv, following its Winter Release Event in November 2025 and Summer Release Event in July 2026. Those releases introduced new capabilities including Community, an AI-powered Agent and an upgraded visual editor. Alongside continued improvements to its email editor, automations, analytics, segmentation and audience growth tools, these new capabilities are making beehiiv's core newsletter platform more valuable to creators and publishers.

About beehiiv

beehiiv helps creators, journalists, brands and media companies build, grow and monetize audiences they own. The platform brings together newsletter publishing, podcast and community hosting, website building, audience growth tools, analytics, automations, integrations, AI tools, paid subscriptions, advertising and digital product sales, giving creators and publishers the tools to build direct relationships with their audiences and turn those relationships into sustainable businesses. beehiiv takes 0% of paid subscription revenue, allowing creators to keep everything they earn from their subscribers. Today, beehiiv supports more than 170,000 publications reaching more than 450 million unique readers. Learn more at beehiiv.com.

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