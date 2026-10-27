Walter P Moore Establishes Presence In The United Kingdom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three locations expand support for projects and existing assets across the UK

LONDON, UK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore, a global engineering firm, has established a presence in the United Kingdom with two offices in London and one in Oxford. The investment expands the firm's ability to serve the UK market and supports work extending across Europe and the Middle East.

Initial areas of focus include sports, aviation, cultural facilities, forensic consulting, and the insurance market, reflecting needs across major venues, transportation hubs, buildings, infrastructure, and existing assets. Walter P Moore brings experience addressing technical, operational, and risk-related demands throughout the facility lifecycle, from planning and delivery through assessment, adaptation, and renewal.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to thoughtful, long-term growth. Establishing a presence in the United Kingdom allows us to respond more directly to evolving client needs and apply our expertise where it can have the greatest impact,” said Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.



Robert Sayce, Operations Manager, will help lead local operations, client relationships, and market development, drawing on his experience advising clients across sports, entertainment, major events, and venue delivery. He is joined by Francesco Banchini, Project Manager, whose background in structural engineering and international sports venues brings a design-led perspective to collaboration and delivery throughout the region.



Walter P Moore's experience spans new development and existing assets, allowing the firm to support performance, manage risk, investigate loss or dispute, and help buildings and infrastructure adapt to changing demands.

About Walter P Moore /

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's

most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation,

enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking,

and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore's 1,000+ professionals work across 27

U.S. offices and 12 international locations.

Editor's Note: There is no period after the 'P' in Walter P Moore.

Attachments



Robert Sayce, UK Operations Manager Francesco Banchini, Project Manager

CONTACT: Kirsten Cornell Walter P Moore 7133945776...